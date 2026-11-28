Marc Marquez stunned the MotoGP paddock in Valencia, announcing his retirement during the first practice session. The ten-time world champion revealed that only his brother Alex had known about his decision, since October. Ducati’s top brass were reportedly informed only on Thursday evening, after a face-to-face meeting with Gigi Dall'Igna. There were stunned faces at his former Honda team, too: Alberto Puig’s immediate reaction.

The reasons behind his decision

Marc Marquez’s extraordinary press conference replaced the one scheduled for Ducati and Aprilia team bosses Dall'Igna and Rivola, ahead of their battle for the Constructors’ World Championship. His health is at the heart of it all: the condition of his arm and recurring double vision following his latest crashes. Having reached ten world titles, eight of them in MotoGP, he has chosen to call it a day rather than put his life at risk any longer. From 2020 to 2023, he endured the most difficult years of his career, spent between operating theatres and endless rehabilitation. But even this past season brought its share of incredibly tough moments, including double surgery on his foot and arm after Le Mans. No more sacrifices: he has nothing left to prove... though he leaves Ducati searching for a replacement who, in any case, will never match the Cervera phenomenon.

Marquez catches everyone off guard

No MotoGP rider knew about his decision. Once again, the Catalan rider had kept his cards close to his chest and planned carefully. "I didn’t want some riders to change their career plans and perhaps break their contracts," the 33-year-old Marquez said. He now leaves the most coveted seat in Grand Prix racing vacant. Sensational, surprising, painful, dramatic—all at once. "MM93’s" retirement in Valencia is a fitting end to a season that delivered fresh drama every weekend.

This is Marc Márquez. He arrived on his own terms, winning in the premier class in his very first season (2013); and he has left on his own terms, too. We must respect that, because if anyone has earned the right to choose when and how to leave, it is him. What are they thinking in Borgo Panigale? The official line is simple: stay calm and keep a cool head. "There will be time to see who the new rider will be," team manager Davide Tardozzi admitted. "Because first we need to focus on having a great weekend, so Marc can say goodbye from the podium." But behind the scenes in MotoGP, speculation is rife over who will be Pedro Acosta’s teammate in 2027.