The discussion before the decision: Marc Marquez 's words reveal the role Dani Pedrosa played during the most difficult moment of his career.

"Dani, I listened to you". Those are the words picked up by the microphones at the end of Marc Marquez's press conference, when Dani Pedrosa, his longtime teammate during their Honda days, came over to hug him before the photo with all the riders present, from MotoGP and beyond. Marquez had looked up to Pedrosa since he was a child; he was his childhood idol. The deep respect that later grew between #93 and Pedrosa is well known, and the two also spoke privately on this occasion. During the press conference, Marc Marquez said he had spoken with a MotoGP legend, without naming them, to ask for advice. But his embrace with Dani Pedrosa, who has endured many serious injuries throughout his career, and those words revealed who it was.

Marc Marquez and Pedrosa's support

This Valencia GP is certainly not the first time this has happened—in fact, it has happened on several occasions. The most striking example, as the Cervera champion himself has said, came in autumn 2023, after the Japanese GP. This time, too, the decision came at Motegi... Marc Marquez later revealed that he had called his former teammate to talk things through: he was weighing up whether to leave Honda and risk everything with Ducati and the Gresini team. It was a conversation "from one rider to another," at a very delicate point in Marquez's career, following the all-too-familiar events of 2020. He chose Pedrosa to help him sort out his thoughts. We know how things turned out, although the former rider played down his role in the decision, confirming only that they had spoken on the phone. On other occasions, too, Marquez has cited Pedrosa as someone he looks up to—first on the track, and later in how to deal with the physical challenges caused by injuries.

"Dani and I have a great relationship," Marc Marquez added later. "He's incredibly intelligent, and I love hearing his advice." "These are complicated decisions, and I know how it feels. But I could see what he was going through," Dani Pedrosa then said, admitting that he was surprised, but only to a point. "He was struggling physically every weekend; it reminded me of what I went through. All I could tell him was that he could push, give a little extra if he wanted to, but that he also had to listen to the messages coming from within [his body]." In a later exchange between the two, at the end of the press conference, Marquez can also be heard telling Pedrosa: "I had promised my body, and I did it. It helped me.""We'll talk later; I'll come and see you," Pedrosa replies. "Yeah, now I've got time!" Marquez adds, before the two share a final laugh.