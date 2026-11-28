Marquez’s retirement frees up a spot on the premier-class grid, and it seems Lecuona is interested too: will he leave the World Superbike Championship?

The MotoGP rider market is back in the spotlight, an inevitable development after Marc Marquez announced that he will stop racing after the Valencia round. It was a fairly unexpected bombshell, especially since Ducati itself was only informed of his decision on Thursday, even though he had actually made it after the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi. Now the big question is: who will replace him in the factory Ducati team in 2027?

Ducati: Aldeguer and Bulega lead the list of candidates to replace Marquez

As soon as Marquez announced his retirement , the first guesses started doing the rounds. The most plausible names are Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega, both already under contract with Ducati. Although they have already been confirmed as future riders for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, it is possible that one of them could be released from his agreement with Valentino Rossi’s squad to wear Ducati red and partner Pedro Acosta.

Of course, that would leave VR46 needing to find another rider. Manuel Gonzalez and Celestino Vietti have already been mentioned, but other names could also emerge.

Will Lecuona return to MotoGP?

Another candidate to fill a Ducati MotoGP seat in 2027 is Iker Lecuona . He is already under contract to race for Ducati in the next two Superbike World Championships and has contested as many as seven premier-class Grands Prix in 2026 as a substitute, including Valencia, which is still to come. He has performed fairly well, so he too could be among the riders under consideration.

I’ve never said yes or no to anything. I’ve always said the same thing: I like having options on the table and weighing up the pros and cons. Is there an opportunity? Well, I suppose so, but it’s absolutely not my decision to make. Ducati has to make the next move. I’m relaxed because I know I’m doing a good job. Ducati has my data from both Superbike and MotoGP. They know me in the garage: they know how I work, my attitude, and the progress we make over the weekend". Asked about the possibility in Valencia, where he is replacing Pecco Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team for the second weekend in a row, Lecuona told Motosan : "".

Iker’s past in the premier class

The 26-year-old from Valencia has already raced as a full-time MotoGP rider, with the KTM Tech3 team in 2020 and 2021. He was then dropped by the Mattighofen manufacturer and restarted his career in the World Superbike Championship. During his four years with the Honda HRC team in the production-based series, he also made seven MotoGP appearances: in 2023, he filled in for Marc Marquez and Joan Mir in the factory team, as well as Alex Rins at satellite outfit LCR.

In 2026, he contested five Grands Prix with Gresini, replacing Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, before being called up by the factory Ducati team to stand in for Bagnaia at Portimao and Valencia. His seventh place in the feature race at Balaton Park is his best result. In Qatar and Portugal, he scored points in both sprint races (ninth place) and finished both feature races in the top 10 (tenth place). At his home round in Valencia, he hopes to put together another strong weekend while Ducati weighs up its options and makes decisions for 2027. If he does not land a MotoGP seat, he will still have a promising Superbike career to continue, with the aim of becoming world champion. He finished runner-up in 2026, making him the favourite for next year’s title.