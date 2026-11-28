Kawasaki’s new chapter in the World Supersport Championship is off to a strong start. At the two-day test held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Circuito de Jerez, Jaume Masià was the fastest Supersport rider on track, clocking a 1'42"520 after 99 laps.

His teammate David Salvador, making his debut in the category, was close behind, completing 112 laps with a best time of 1'42"873. Two encouraging signs for a team that has opted to completely revamp its lineup ahead of the 2027 season.

A bold move

Kawasaki’s decision to replace both riders came despite their strong finish to the season. In the final six races, Jeremy Alcoba scored four wins and six podiums, while Dominique Aegerter ended the championship’s last round in second place. Those results were not enough to change the mind of the Akashi-based manufacturer, which is determined to start afresh with a new pairing on the ZX-6R 636. The pressure on the two newcomers is therefore clear: anyone taking the place of a rider who has won so consistently is expected to prove straight away that the decision was the right one.

Masià faces the challenge of a new bike

It’s been a very positive two-day test. I’m really happy with the way the team has welcomed me. I’ve worked hard on myself and my riding style, which has changed quite a lot compared with my previous approach". For the 26-year-old from Valencia , switching to Kawasaki marks a major change: over the past two seasons, he had raced the Ducati Panigale V2, a bike with a very different character. He took a cautious approach on the first day, then gradually picked up the pace, setting the fastest time towards the end of the test. At the end of the two days, the Spaniard gave a very positive assessment: "

Salvador already feels at home on the ZX-6R

Salvador’s experience was different: he felt comfortable on the green machine from his very first laps. The 23-year-old, runner-up in the World Sportbike Championship, already knew the same bike, having raced it in that category in a restricted version producing around 90 horsepower. The work at Jerez was mainly about getting used to its full power and gathering data, as reflected by his 112 laps—the highest tally of the test. "It was an incredible test. There was so much to learn and try, but both the team and the bike were fantastic", the Spaniard explained.

Salvador also highlighted the immediate rapport with his new technicians: "I already feel great with my new technical team, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work this week. I’m especially happy that I got to try the new tyres. Overall, this test was extremely important and allowed me to prepare in the best possible way for my first Supersport season". For Kawasaki, after parting ways with Alcoba and Aegerter, the first signs are encouraging. The real test, however, will come when the 2027 championship gets underway.