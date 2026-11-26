“I leave with a heart full of joy”: Sergio Garcia’s moving farewell to the racing world.

Sergio Garcia is retiring from racing without even getting the chance to compete in one final The news had already broken, and now it’s official:is retiring from racing without even getting the chance to compete in one final Moto2 GP. The rider himself made the announcement on the eve of the Valencia GP, the final round of the 2026 season—but not the last of his career (Matteo Ferrari will still take his place). The 23-year-old from Burriana, in the Valencian Community, suffered a shoulder injury at the Australian GP and has been sidelined ever since. Yet another physical setback that led him to reflect and decide to hang up his helmet. Another promising Spanish talent—one who was even linked with a possible move up to MotoGP with Pramac a few years ago—who, unfortunately, has all too often had to contend with serious physical issues. There was also his temporary withdrawal in 2025, following the premature end of his partnership with MSi Racing. He returned at the end of the year as a substitute rider with Intact GP, then raced full-time with Italjet Gresini this season, only for it all to end on this bitter note.

Sergio Garcia’s farewell

It’s never easy to say goodbye to something that has been such an important part of your life. A shoulder injury forced me to stop sooner than expected, preventing me from finishing the season and saying goodbye to all of you in Valencia, which I really wanted to do. After taking a long time to reflect and consider everything I’ve experienced, I’ve decided to bring my sporting career to an end.

These have been years of dreams, sacrifices, joy, difficult times and, above all, immense learning. I feel fortunate to have experienced everything this sport has given me and to have shared this journey with so many wonderful people. Thank you to my family, my team, my sponsors and everyone who stood by me, encouraging me and believing in me every step of the way. And thank you to the fans for your unconditional support, which has always been a very special part of this journey.

Today one chapter closes, but another begins, with the same excitement as I look forward to discovering what the future has in store for me. I leave with a heart full of joy and the satisfaction of having fulfilled my dream. Thank you so much. See you soon.

Career

He started out at a young age, joining the Estrella Galicia Junior Academy in 2016 and winning a couple of national titles before moving on to what was then the FIM CEV. He missed out on the Moto3 title in 2018 due to injury. In 2019, he stepped up to the Moto3 World Championship with Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Honda. It was a difficult debut season, but he finished it with a podium and a win in Valencia, his “most home” GP. In 2021, he joined GASGAS Aspar Team and finished third overall with three victories, despite missing a couple of rounds after suffering a kidney problem at the Austin GP. The following year was his best in the World Championship: he played a leading role in the title battle against teammate Izan Guevara, who ultimately became champion, with Garcia finishing second. In 2023, he moved up to Moto2, spending his final season with Pons Racing before the historic team led by Sito Pons folded.

After riding KALEX and then Boscoscuro machinery, he raced with newcomer MSi Racing in 2024. But another injury—this time to his shoulder at Aragon—derailed his campaign and ultimately pushed him off the world championship podium. 2025 got off to a terrible start: an injury sustained in winter testing sidelined him for the first three GPs, and after his return he managed just five more rounds before his partnership with the Spanish team came to an end. He later made a few substitute appearances on Intact GP’s KALEX, filling in for the injured Senna Agius, and also made his World Superbike debut with Honda HRC, replacing the injured Iker Lecuona, picking up a few points along the way. His comeback this year with Italjet Gresini proved difficult: he scored points only twice, and then came the injury in Australia that kept him out for the rest of the season. A bitter end for #3, who nevertheless chooses to focus on the positive: he fulfilled his dream of competing in a World Championship.