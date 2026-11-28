There’s news on the test rider front, too: Dani Pedrosa and KTM are parting ways, with their collaboration coming to an end in 2026.

KTM is losing a key figure behind the scenes: Dani Pedrosa will no longer be a test rider for the Austrian brand starting with the 2027 MotoGP season. This brings an eight-year chapter to a close, during which the former Honda HRC rider, alongside Mika Kallio and later Pol Espargaró, played a major role in KTM’s development. But now, it seems, it’s time for him to say goodbye, too. As officially announced, Espargaró will be the sole rider responsible for developing the RC16 as the premier class of the Motorcycle World Championship enters a new era.

Dani Pedrosa says goodbye: KTM’s official statement

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing would like to thank Dani Pedrosa, who will step down as official test rider from 2027 after eight successful years with the team. A winner of 31 MotoGP Grands Prix and runner-up in three premier-class world championships, Pedrosa joined KTM after retiring from racing in 2018 and contributed to the development of successive versions of the KTM RC16 MotoGP bike, which claimed its first victory in 2020 and went on to win five more with three different riders. His commitment was crucial in refining the details and maintaining high standards of quality.

Dani also made four much-anticipated Grand Prix wild-card appearances in Red Bull KTM colours: one in 2021, two in 2023 and one in 2024. He finished fourth at the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix and took a Sprint podium at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix. In addition to his testing and development duties, Pedrosa represented Red Bull KTM at promotional events outside MotoGP race weekends. His racing experience and approachable manner helped him connect with fans and introduce the project to a wider audience. Highlights included racing a specially prepared KTM RC16 on a frozen lake against top-level race cars and taking part in an exclusive MotoGP demonstration at the 2026 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix. KTM’s test programme will continue to rely on Pol Espargaró’s speed and energy.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer: “Dani has played a key role in developing the KTM RC16 ever since he joined the KTM family. His knowledge, experience and exceptional feel for the bike have enabled us to make great strides with the project. His work alongside riders of Mika and Pol’s calibre, as well as the entire test team, has helped bring us to where we are today. His talent has always been clear, as we saw whenever he thrilled us with his wild-card appearances. Dani has always been willing to take part in new events and share new ideas with us, and we can only thank him for his expertise and passion.”