MotoGP in Qatar: Tensions Rise as Massimo Rivola Takes a Hard Line

The MotoGP championship is about to arrive in Qatar, and teams and riders are running later than ever on this occasion. The decision to race in Lusail has sparked considerable debate in recent days, and the region in question is sending no reassuring signals.

But Ducati and Aprilia ’s top brass say there is nothing to worry about. And this could be the right weekend for Marc Marquez to clinch his second consecutive world title.

Instability in the Middle East

MotoGP is due to begin free practice in Qatar in two days, but in the meantime, the United States has attacked an Iranian island. Five of the six manufacturers are expected to take part, with Yamaha the only one to confirm its absence in a press release issued after last weekend’s Malaysian GP. The Qatar weekend has been shrouded in uncertainty since the beginning of 2026, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. As a result, the organizers of the World Championship postponed the original date in April until November. But instability in the Middle East is causing concern among people in the paddock.

The MotoGP paddock’s journey is taking place against an increasingly tense backdrop. On the evening of November 2, the US launched an attack on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz and used to target merchant ships in this stretch of sea, now a theater of conflict. The attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said it was the latest in a series of attacks on Iran in recent weeks that had never been made public.

Qatar offers financial guarantees

MotoGP currently has five confirmed withdrawals from the Losail race. Nineteen of the 22 riders have asked for the event to be canceled unless the organizers take full responsibility for what might happen. Reports from Spain suggest that the local organizers, namely the State of Qatar, have provided an additional $100 million in guarantees and drawn up contingency plans in case the airspace is closed.

Yamaha will not be in Qatar and has decided to withdraw all four of its riders. Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is already sidelined with an injury, will not take to the track at Lusail. This decision leaves MotoGP without two full teams and has further heightened tensions in the championship.

Will Martin be there?

We will also be without Alex Marquez , who has undergone surgery to address shoulder problems. He will be replaced by Iker Lecuona). Gresini, however, will have Fermin Aldeguer back in record time. Doubts remain over Jorge Martin ’s participation. He returned to Spain after Malaysia to continue his rehabilitation for the right wrist he injured ten days ago in Australia. Should the championship’s closest challenger withdraw, Marc Marquez would effectively be handed his tenth world title well ahead of schedule, with Portimao and Valencia also on the calendar after Qatar.

Tardozzi and Rivola: ‘No problem’

Ducati cannot afford to miss a MotoGP round, with Marc Marquez just one step away from the world title. “There has obviously been a lot of discussion, but the organizers have assured us that it’s safe, and we trust them,” Davide Tardozzi told AS. Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola agrees. “Honestly, I don’t understand all the fuss being made... If you don’t want to do this job, stay at home. That goes for you journalists, me as a team manager, the engineers—everyone. If the organizer, with all the information and documentation, says, ‘Let’s go,’ then we go, full stop.”