Electric Mobility and AI Helmets: Ultraviolette’s Futuristic Vision at EICMA 2026

From high-performance electric motorcycles to futuristic helmets: Ultraviolette’s new offerings unveiled in Milan.

Ultraviolette took center stage at EICMA 2026, the renowned Milan show , with new products spanning electric mobility and artificial intelligence. In the first category, the Bangalore-based Indian startup launched the X-47 Venom and the Tesseract Maxi scooter, two models that mark a significant step forward on the path to high-performance electric mobility, combining intelligent engineering, lightweight construction and advanced safety technologies for riders who expect more from every mile. In the second, Ultraviolette unveiled three futuristic AI helmet concepts, each expressing a distinctive vision of the future of the riding experience.

X-47 Venom: the next generation of high-performance electric mobility

A unique crossover, built on a new 100 V architecture (designed to deliver greater energy density, improved thermal performance and uncompromising safety) and SRB-11 battery technology, bringing together two distinct motorcycle segments. Versatile across different terrains, the X-47 Venom also introduces integrated radar technology as standard, redefining safety and innovation in motorcycling. Designed to deliver higher speeds, greater range, faster charging, lighter subsystems and sharper acceleration, the X-47 Venom represents the next evolution of electric motorcycles. With an urban range (WMTC cycle) of 235 km, peak electric power of 30 kW (40 hp), torque of 550 Nm (at the wheel) and a top speed of 155 km/h, the X-47 Venom is built for riders seeking high performance without compromising everyday usability. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a kerb weight of 206 kg. It also offers button-activated cruise control for greater comfort on long highway stretches. It is equipped with UV Hypersense (Radar Intelligence), underscoring Ultraviolette’s commitment to bringing next-generation rider technologies to the two-wheeler segment.

Aerospace-inspired battery safety

The X-47 Venom introduces a category-first pyrotechnic fuse (pyro-fuse) for the battery pack, designed to isolate the circuit within microseconds when a critical fault is detected. Developed according to functional safety principles used primarily in electric cars, and with a systematic approach to managing electrical and electronic risks, it works in tandem with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that constantly monitors the voltage, temperature and current of individual cells. Ultraviolette battery packs are also equipped with a cell-level fuse for enhanced safety. Together, these systems reflect Ultraviolette’s approach of bringing automotive-grade safety rigor and aerospace-inspired engineering to electric two-wheelers.

Lighter, more powerful UV LIGHTFURY motor

The X-47 Venom is powered by Ultraviolette’s 30 kW electric motor, representing another step forward in the company’s in-house electric powertrain engineering. Designed to complement the VX-100 architecture, the UV LIGHTFURY motor aims to deliver greater power density, reduced weight, lower energy losses and improved energy efficiency. With 550 Nm of torque at the wheel, the motorcycle delivers instant acceleration from a standstill, confident overtaking and effortless climbs on steep hills. The UV LIGHTFURY motor enables a more compact, lightweight performance package, contributing to sharper handling and greater real-world range. The motor also incorporates soft magnetic composites (SMC).

UV Hypersense Radar Intelligence

The X-47 Venom is equipped with a state-of-the-art 77 GHz long-range rear radar capable of monitoring distances of up to 200 metres. Specifically designed for the dynamics of two-wheelers, the system intelligently adapts to lean angles of up to 20 degrees and compensates for roll and pitch variations, ensuring optimal performance and full situational awareness on the move.

Tesseract Maxi - the world’s most advanced scooter makes its global debut at EICMA 2026

This futuristic maxi-scooter combines cutting-edge technology, advanced rider safety, enhanced performance for urban and highway use, and everyday versatility. The Tesseract Maxi features integrated Hypersense radar technology, a segment first, and an integrated dashcam system, paired with Omnisense mirrors to enable blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtaking assist and real-time collision warnings. Traction control and regenerative braking further enhance safety, control and energy efficiency, while a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display and multicolour LED indicators integrated into the rear-view mirrors improve rider awareness and provide intuitive access to vehicle information.

Powered by a high-capacity 6 kWh battery, the Tesseract Maxi delivers 15 kW (20 hp) of peak electric power. Fast charging brings the battery to 80% in under an hour, adding convenience for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Designed to handle a variety of road conditions with confidence, the scooter features 14-inch wheels, an advanced aerodynamic design and a generous 32-litre under-seat compartment, combining performance, comfort and practicality. Further enhancing its versatility, the Tesseract Maxi offers a range of dedicated touring accessories, including a touring windscreen, handguards, a rear bag and pannier frames, improving comfort, protection and carrying capacity for journeys beyond the city.

Futuristic UV helmets with artificial intelligence

Three distinct concepts, each expressing a unique vision of the future of the riding experience.

• STAR VUE - explores the convergence of augmented reality and mobility, transforming the helmet into an intelligent interface between the rider and the digital world.

• FANG 01 - reimagines rider protection through an advanced exoskeleton form, designed to interact dynamically with its surroundings.

• DECIBELLE - pushes the boundaries between technology, fashion and mobility, with a design language equally at home on the streets of Paris, the runways of Milan and the circuits of Europe. Decibelle features a high-definition audio system.

Together, these concepts highlight Ultraviolette’s ambition to extend innovation beyond vehicles and build a connected ecosystem around the rider.