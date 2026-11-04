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Alex Marquez Had Surgery at the Right Time: Will He Be Back in Portimao?

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Alex Marquez MotoGP
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Successful surgery for the 2025 MotoGP vice world champion: he will miss Qatar and will try to return at Portimao.
At Sepang, Alex Marquez announced that he would undergo surgery and would not be taking part in the race scheduled for next weekend at the Lusail International Circuit. The effects of old injuries were preventing him from riding at 100%, so, together with the Gresini team and the doctors treating him, he decided to go under the knife after the Malaysian Grand Prix.

MotoGP, Alex Marquez: successful surgery, Portimao the goal

Alex Marquez lying in his hospital bed after surgery
MotoGP, Alex Marquez: out of Qatar, hopes to make it to Portugal
The two-time world champion shared a post on social media with photos taken after the operation: "Yesterday I had surgery at Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid to remove the osteosynthesis hardware from my right collarbone and left hand. In addition, during the same operation, I underwent an arthroscopic bursectomy on my right shoulder.
To put it more simply, they removed the plates and screws I had in my collarbone and hand. They also removed a small sac in my shoulder that helps prevent friction between the tendons and the joint. This latter procedure was performed arthroscopically, using a minimally invasive technique.
The operation went smoothly, and now my recovery begins at home. I would especially like to thank Dr. Samuel Antuña and the entire medical team for their work".
Everything went well, and Alex Marquez can now focus on his recovery as he aims to return to MotoGP for the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, scheduled for the weekend of November 20–22. With the much-discussed Qatar GP coming up next, he chose the right time to have surgery. A smart move on his part, at least—not by those who decided to keep an event on the calendar at a venue that, in the current climate, can be extremely dangerous.

Read also

Gresini loses Alex Marquez and welcomes Aldeguer back: Lecuona will also race in QatarGresini loses Alex Marquez and welcomes Aldeguer back: Lecuona will also race in Qatar
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Alex Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

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