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BENDA Innovation at EICMA 2026: Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC Wows with V4 and Electronic Clutch

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by Diana Tamantini
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At EICMA 2026, Chinese brand BENDA unveils the Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC: 71 hp and future-ready cruiser technology. Here are the details 
The BENDA Dark Flag family has a new addition: meet the Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC (Electronic Clutch), unveiled at EICMA 2026 in Milan. The Hangzhou-based company is expanding its European lineup with innovative engineering solutions and modern technologies. A 598.5 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine producing 71 hp (52 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, a six-speed gearbox and electronic throttle control are among the features of this next-generation model. The Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC is expected to reach the European market in 2027. Alongside the 52 kW version, a 35 kW version will be available for A2 licence holders. Further details on European specifications and market availability will be announced closer to launch. In the meantime, here are some of the highlights. 

Engineering beyond convention

The Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC features an entirely new double-cradle frame, a central element of its technical development. Compared with the Dark Flag 500 Commander, the new frame is 3.5 kg lighter, offers 40% greater torsional rigidity and 74% greater structural reinforcement. The new layout allows the side airbox to be replaced with a large-volume central intake, with a claimed 30% improvement in intake efficiency. The new configuration also provides more legroom, reduces the overall width by more than 40 mm and moves the footpegs 11 mm further back than on the previous model.
The bike is equipped with a second-generation dual-chamber rear air suspension and the BEC (BENDA Electronic Clutch) Mk III clutch control system. The suspension automatically levels the bike when it starts and lowers it when switched off, linking its lowered stance when stationary to its riding setup. The system is designed to make everyday use more practical, particularly when mounting and dismounting and during frequent stops and starts. The electronic clutch allows the rider to pull away, change gear and stop without operating the clutch lever, while gear selection remains foot-operated. This preserves the character of traditional riding while reducing the need to operate the controls, especially in stop-and-go traffic. Electronic throttle control and one-touch cruise control further enhance comfort on longer journeys.

Contemporary design

At the front, a central LED headlight is framed by four distinctive fang-shaped daytime running lights. The cockpit combines a main TFT display with a second screen integrated into the fuel tank, showing coolant temperature and fuel level to keep key information visible alongside the main instrument panel. USB-A and USB-C ports allow compatible devices to be charged.
Finishing details further set the Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC apart. An Orion seat with distinctive stitching, a thick-walled, one-piece acrylic emblem and controls with gamepad-style chrome accents add individual touches to the bike’s appearance and the rider interface. Symmetrical exhausts on both sides complete a design that blends cruiser proportions with a contemporary technical character.
Taken together, the Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC’s powertrain, revised frame, suspension technology and carefully crafted details offer a different take on the modern cruiser, with engineering and rider-focused technology at its heart.

Dark Flag 600 Ultra EC: technical specifications 

Engine: V4, 16 valves, 598.5 cc 
Bore x stroke: 63 × 48 mm 
Compression ratio: 12.2:1 
Maximum power: 52 kW (70.7 PS) at 10,500 rpm 
Maximum torque: 55 Nm at 8,000 rpm 
Gearbox: Six-speed 
Clutch: BEC Mk III automatic electronic clutch, foot-operated gear selection 
Final drive: Belt 
Frame and swingarm: All-new double-cradle frame, steel swingarm 
Front suspension: Telescopic fork 
Rear suspension: Second-generation dual-chamber rear air suspension, automatic levelling on start-up and lowering when switched off 
Front tyre: 130/90-16 
Rear tyre: 180/65-16 
L x W x H: 2320 × 907 × 1108 mm 
Wheelbase: 1588 mm 
Brakes: Front and rear discs, ABS 
Seat height: 680–730 mm 
Kerb weight: 254 kg 
Fuel tank capacity: 16 litres 
Instrumentation: Main TFT display; secondary screen integrated into the fuel tank for coolant temperature and fuel level; USB-A and USB-C ports 
Equipment: Cruise control, TCS, side-stand safety cut-off 
Colours: Cast Green, Mecha Black, Stella Grey 
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

byDiana Tamantini

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