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EICMA Debut and WorldSBK Ambitions: CFMOTO V4SR-RR, the Ambitious Chinese Superbike

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
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CFMOTO raises the stakes with the V4SR-RR: a 997cc V4 engine, 315 km/h top speed, active aerodynamics and WorldSBK ambitions.
The challenge from Chinese brands to established European and Japanese manufacturers is well and truly underway—and things are getting serious. Meet the first superbike from CFMOTO, the V4SR-RR, which made its first official public appearance in production form at EICMA 2026 in Milan. This ultra-high-performance model marks a historic milestone for the “Chinese arm of KTM,” with its sights firmly set on making its premier-class WorldSBK debut as early as 2027—not as a full-time entry, it seems, but with a good number of wildcard appearances. The prototype tests with Moto2 and Moto3 riders Daniel Holgado and Maximo Quiles, both linked to the Chinese manufacturer, had already sent a strong signal—one further reinforced by the official unveiling at the renowned Milan Motorcycle Show.

Some of CFMOTO’s Superbike’s key features 

CFMOTO unveiled an impressive lineup, culminating in the V4SR-RR, the brand’s first superbike. Every line, surface and detail has been shaped by aerodynamic efficiency and racing functionality, creating a bold, unmistakable superbike identity. The road-going version will arrive in Europe in early 2027, laying the groundwork for its entry into WorldSBK.
At its heart is an in-house-developed 997cc 90-degree V4 engine capable of producing over 210 hp, revving to 15,000 rpm and reaching a top speed of over 315 km/h. The V4SR-RR is also equipped with an active aerodynamic system featuring independently controlled winglets. A patented adjustable frame-bracing system, combined with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, ensures precise handling and control, while the bike’s dry weight is around 180 kg. Other racing-inspired specifications include a full-titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, Brembo Hypure Sport brakes and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres.
CFMOTO also unveiled the V4SR-RR in a Carbon Black version, an exclusive show bike representing a more radical interpretation of its flagship superbike. Its extensive carbon-fibre bodywork is complemented by racing-inspired components, including an Akrapovič exhaust system, dedicated GILLES Tooling components and an STM dry slipper clutch derived from MotoGP racing technology. It is a unique expression of performance and design, showcasing new levels of customization and accessories for the most discerning customers.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

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byDiana Tamantini

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