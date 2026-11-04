No electric revolution, no brand-new engine: Suzuki arrives at EICMA 2026 with two architectures that have shaped its history.

The new GSX-10R draws on the four-cylinder engine descended from the K5 lineage, while the SV-7S carries on the legacy of the SV650 and its V-twin, familiar to motorcyclists for more than twenty-five years. Two bikes with distinct characters and audiences, united by a clear choice: update what works rather than abandon it.

The world premiere took place at the Suzuki stand in Hall 6 at the Rho exhibition centre, during a press conference hosted by President and Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki. Both models feature the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) electronics package, tailored differently to each bike.

GSX-10R, the sportbike with its sights set on Superbike

At its heart is a liquid-cooled 999 cc inline-four producing 152 hp at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. It is derived from the K5 engine, which has powered numerous victories in Superbike and the Endurance World Championship. Suzuki has revised the lubrication during start-up and the management of the timing chain, aiming to make the engine smoother and more reliable.

The fairing incorporates racing-inspired winglets, while the indicators introduce the Suzuki Ground Beacon System, which projects a beam of light onto the road around the bike to signal its direction of travel. On the electronics front, Slide Control makes its debut—the first of its kind for the Hamamatsu manufacturer—modulating power delivery to help the rider manage rear-wheel slides through corners.

Developed under the FUN UNLIMITED concept, the GSX-10R has a forward-leaning riding position, very similar to that of the GSX-R1000R. The frame is reinforced for track use and allows lean angles of up to 53°, while the fuel tank holds 18 litres.

SV-7S, the naked bike that takes the SV650 further

The SV-7S retains the SV650’s recipe of light weight and agility, powered by a liquid-cooled 645 cc 90° V-twin. Euro 5+ compliant and paired with a two-into-one exhaust, it produces 73 hp at 8,500 rpm and 64 Nm of torque. The real leap forward is technological: electronic throttle control enables riding modes, switchable traction control and a two-way quickshifter, while low-RPM assist is retained. The claimed fuel consumption is 4.1 litres per 100 km.

The chassis stays true to the steel trellis frame, with a 41 mm telescopic fork and a rear shock with adjustable preload. Up front, two 290 mm floating discs with four-piston calipers bring 200 kg of curb weight to a stop. The seat is 785 mm high, the wide aluminium handlebar sits close to the rider, and behind the new round LED headlight is a 4.2-inch TFT display with navigation and connectivity.

When to see them in person

Visitors can admire the GSX-10R and SV-7S at the Suzuki stand from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 November. Prices and dealership arrival dates have yet to be announced; these details will show how much of an impact Hamamatsu’s bet on its historic engines can make in the market.