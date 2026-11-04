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Ténéré 4 Concept: Yamaha’s New Chapter of Rally Spirit and Off-Road Adventure

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
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The latest evolution of Yamaha’s Ténéré range: a new agile, lightweight adventure model unveiled.
Yamaha is expanding its Adventure range with a new chapter in the story of an already legendary name. The Ténéré 4 Concept made its debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, showcasing an ongoing development project for a lightweight, agile A2 Adventure model, with the aim of further expanding Yamaha’s Adventure range in the coming years.
Yamaha’s rich heritage in the Adventure segment has its roots in the inaugural Paris-Dakar Rally in 1979, won by the legendary XT500. Building on this success and Yamaha’s ongoing commitment to development, the first Ténéré was born: the XT600 Ténéré, unveiled in 1982, sparked a movement that would spread around the world.

A byword for adventure

That is what the name Ténéré has come to mean ever since. Built primarily for off-road riding, it has inspired generations of riders to explore, giving them the confidence to venture beyond the beaten track. With over 40 years of category-leading heritage, Yamaha continues to put customer needs at the heart of its development work, as demonstrated by the Ténéré 4 Concept, the latest evolution of the Ténéré family. Driven by customer demand, it showcases Yamaha’s commitment to further strengthening its presence in the Adventure segment.
This agile, lightweight concept bike opens a new chapter in the significant expansion of the Ténéré family, aiming to bring a new dimension to adventure riding for experienced motorcyclists while remaining accessible to those looking for their next adventure.

An exciting new chapter

Combining the DNA and experience of the various Ténéré models, the Ténéré 4 Concept is designed for riders seeking a lightweight, easy-to-control motorcycle that inspires greater confidence on even the most challenging terrain, while broadening their horizons to new routes and adventures. A brand-new single-cylinder engine delivers the balance of performance, agility and controllability, combining high combustion efficiency with strong low- and mid-range torque and usable power at high revs.
Suitable for A2 licence holders, the Ténéré 4 Concept aims to bring a new level of excitement to the Adventure segment. True to Ténéré tradition, it combines a lightweight, agile design with genuine off-road capability, delivering an exhilarating and enjoyable ride on any terrain. The concept model features a next-generation chassis that offers a robust structure while remaining lightweight, ensuring genuine versatility, excellent handling and a rewarding riding feel on both roads and challenging trails.

The Ténéré 4 Concept: A closer look

The true Ténéré spirit is reflected in every aspect of the Ténéré 4 Concept. Its low-profile, flat fuel tank and slim silhouette pay homage to the rallying heritage, making it instantly recognizable as a member of the Ténéré family. It combines functional technology with robust engineering and purposeful design, drawing on Yamaha’s Adventure segment experience with the Ténéré 700.
The Ténéré 4 Concept is equipped with KYB suspension, 21/18-inch spoked wheels fitted with Michelin Anakee Wild tyres, and a compact titanium Akrapovič exhaust that completes the look. With particular attention paid to rider ergonomics, the Ténéré 4 Concept aims to deliver the agility and accessibility expected of a next-generation Adventure bike, while staying true to Yamaha’s decades-long heritage in the Adventure segment.
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Yamaha

byDiana Tamantini

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