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A fundraiser for Salvo Sallustro: rebuilding his future after the Manx GP

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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A fundraiser has been launched to support Salvo Sallustro, who was seriously injured at the Manx GP, through his difficult rehabilitation journey. Here are the details.
His recovery is still a long and challenging road. Now, an appeal is being made for solidarity to support the family of Salvo Sallustro, a 41-year-old motorcycle racer and Carabinieri officer from Noto who serves in the province of Vicenza. He was seriously injured in a terrible crash last August during practice for the Manx GP on the Isle of Man. The challenge continues at the Spinal Unit in Vicenza, far from the competitions he loves so much, but with the unwavering support of his partner (and their two-year-old daughter), relatives, and friends. Below are the words introducing the fundraiser, which powerfully convey the struggle the family is facing alongside the rider, followed by the dedicated link for anyone who would like to contribute or share the message.

Fundraiser for Salvo Sallustro 

On August 16, Salvo's life changed in an instant after a serious motorcycle accident during qualifying for the Manx GP on the Isle of Man. His condition was critical from the outset; after the crash, he remained in a medically induced coma for 12 days. From that moment on, a long battle began, marked by hospital stays, surgeries, pain, and tremendous determination. But Salvo is more than the young man who, after sustaining a spinal cord injury, is now fighting to get his life back. He is also a highly talented rider who has always faced every challenge with passion, discipline, and courage. He is a Carabinieri officer, a man who has devoted his life to serving others, but above all, he is the father of a beautiful two-year-old girl, who waits for him to come home each day and is his greatest source of strength.
He is currently receiving treatment at the Spinal Unit in Vicenza, where he faces an intensive rehabilitation program with determination every day. His doctors and therapists are doing everything they can, but the road ahead will be long and may continue at a highly specialized center. To give him the best possible chance of recovery, he will need months of intensive rehabilitation, physical therapy, possible transfers, specialized equipment, and ongoing care. Many of these expenses are not fully covered by the national health service and represent a significant burden for our family. That is why we are asking for your help.
Every donation, large or small, will make a real difference in supporting his specialized rehabilitation, necessary therapies, possible transfers to leading centers, recovery aids and equipment, and care-related expenses throughout this difficult journey. We know the road will be long, but we believe that with the support of many people, it can be faced with greater peace of mind. Every contribution will be another step toward his future, and toward his daughter's future too—she deserves to grow up with her dad by her side. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser would still be an invaluable help. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every act of kindness, every share, and for the support you choose to show us. Together, we can give Salvo the best chance to get his life back and embrace his family once again.
-> If you would like to contribute, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aiutiamo-salvo-dopo-un-grave-incidente-al-manx-gp
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

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