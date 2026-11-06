Jorge Martin: “Only Marquez can win or lose the World Championship.” Marc responds

The Aprilia rider arrived in Lusail less than 100% fit: FP1 will be crucial in determining whether he can continue his weekend.

He did not race at Sepang, leaving Jorge Martin 44 points behind Marc Marquez in the standings. That means his hopes of winning a second MotoGP world title have become little more than a pipe dream, especially as it is still unclear whether he will be able to compete in this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix races. Although he has been cleared to get back on his Aprilia RS-GP26, his physical condition will be reassessed at the end of the first free practice session.

Even if he gets through FP1, he still won’t be at 100% and able to seriously challenge Marquez. The fracture to his right distal radius, sustained in the Phillip Island sprint race, is still there, of course, and will prevent him from riding at his best.

MotoGP Qatar: How is Jorge Martin feeling?

Martinator admitted that he is in significantly better shape than he was last weekend at Sepang, where he tried to ride before deciding to withdraw, as he was not in a fit state to ride effectively: "I’m feeling better - AS reports -. I’ve worked hard over the last few days to get into the best shape possible. Now we need to see how much progress we’ve made on the bike and how limited I’ll be. I’ll give it another try, and we’ll see over the weekend how far I can go. I’m much more hopeful than I was in Malaysia, where I was pushing myself a bit too hard to be there, because I arrived shortly after the injury and knew mentally that I shouldn’t have been there. I was suffering a lot, and we were right to stop".

In Malaysia, he was struggling with both pain and a lack of strength, which is completely normal so soon after his crash in Australia. Still in the fight for the 2026 MotoGP world title, he tried to race at Sepang, but found himself in a situation where it simply wasn’t possible and wisely decided to call it quits. He was not fit enough to get through the entire weekend.

Will Marquez be crowned world champion in Lusail?

Martin knows that Marquez has a chance to clinch the world title at the Qatar GP and hopes to reach Valencia with the championship still up for grabs, although that will be far from easy: "At the end of the day, Marc is the only one who can win or lose this world championship. My goal isn’t to put off the celebrations, but to try to make it to the final race. That’s why I’m here: I want to keep fighting for this championship, and I’ll do everything in my power to make it happen".

Marc, who can be crowned champion in Lusail if he scores 30 more points than Jorge and 8 more than Bezzecchi, was asked about his compatriot’s comments on the title race and responded with a quip that sounded a little like a dig at Aprilia: "They were the only ones who could lose it".

Aprilia’s number 89 will obviously do his best, but he knows full well that the chances of preventing a Ducati celebration are slim. If it doesn’t happen in Qatar, it should still happen in Portimao or, at the latest, Valencia. A 44-point lead puts Marc in a position to manage the situation without pressure.