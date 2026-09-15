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Salvo Sallustro is in Italy: the latest update on the rider injured at the Manx GP

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 15 September 2026 at 16:58
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Salvo Sallustro has returned to Italy: the latest update on the rider who was seriously injured at the Manx GP about a month ago.
Almost a month after the serious accident at the Manx GP, Salvo Sallustro has returned to Italy and is now hospitalized in a facility in our country to receive all necessary care. Another step in a long and demanding rehabilitation process, now with all his loved ones and friends nearby, as well as his partner who, together with their young daughter, has never left his side. The new announcement came directly from the family, who can now assist him closely after traveling thousands of kilometers to the British island to be with him, especially in the most critical early moments when the worst was feared, before the good news that Sallustro was no longer in life-threatening condition.

Small steps forward

It was a tragic 2026 edition, with two deaths and a third rider—Sallustro, in fact—immediately appearing in serious condition, with numerous traumas and fractures, and in critical condition: he was initially hospitalized at Noble Hospital in Douglas, then transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool. He has already had to undergo many delicate surgeries in a short timeframe for fractures to his right leg and other parts of the body, and he was placed in a medically induced coma for 12 days before being awakened last week. Now the rider–carabiniere is in Italy; this is just another small step in what, as stated at the outset, is a long and difficult recovery process.
Racing: beautiful and adrenaline-fueled, but also extremely dangerous and sometimes fatal. In this case, first the Swiss rider Mauro Poncini lost his life in the same crash that involved Sallustro, and the following day Sam Naughton, a rider from the Isle of Man who was therefore racing at home. For our rider, however, the outcome was not so tragic, although there is still a lot to do: the fight continues to regain a semblance of normality as soon as possible.

Read also

Salvo Sallustro, the rider and Carabinieri officer injured in the serious crash at the Manx GP: here’s how he’s doingSalvo Sallustro, the rider and Carabinieri officer injured in the serious crash at the Manx GP: here’s how he’s doing
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Tourist Trophy

byDiana Tamantini

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