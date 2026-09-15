MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Art that immortalizes speed: 'Le Pieghe' is the artwork commemorating Luca Salvadori

Stories
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Tuesday, 15 September 2026 at 08:50
Luca
Add as a preferred source on Google
A visceral and complex work of art, a unicum that, rejecting the sterile idea of mythologizing, aims to transform inert matter into a living presence. An interweaving of symbolism and references to the life of Luca Salvadori to preserve his presence without rhetoric. This and much more is “Le Pieghe,” the monumental sculpture created by internationally renowned artist Nicola Samorì in memory of the rider and YouTuber who passed away two years ago. An initiative promoted by the Fondazione Luca Salvadori, founded by his father Maurizio, and made possible by a donation from the latter to the Municipality of Milan.

A powerful work, between symbolism, movement, and precarious balance

At the pre-inauguration press conference at the Palazzina Appiani in Milan, attended—alongside the artist—by Demetrio Paparoni, art critic and publisher, and Marco Mazzei, Councillor for Public Space of the Municipality of Milan, the focus was placed on the exceptional nature and boldness of the work. Far from stereotypical forms, the sculpture tackles the theme of movement in a way that is unprecedented for Samorì. The piece is based on a calibrated contrast between the rigidity of metal and the dynamism of the design. The body at the top of the sculpture, inspired by the features of the late rider but not a cast of him, is partially hollowed out and “bent almost to the breaking point.” The “S” shape of the sculpture recalls the spot in Milan where Maurizio Salvadori wanted the work to be installed: the curves on Viale Pierre e Marie Curie known as “the Twins,” where Luca began taking his first leans on a motorcycle.
Inside the sculpture are integrated iconographic and technical elements from Luca’s life. His racing suit is fused into the material as if it were a second skin, together with mechanical components and the outlines of the motorcycle. Motorcyclists can recognize the anatomy of the lean, as well as the connection with the Twins and, more broadly, with Milan.

Nicola Samorì’s vision: the paradox of movement

Nicola Samorì, with great humility, described his approach to the project: «I don’t ride motorcycles, I don’t have a license for speed. When I was called, I had to ask myself what I could do in the face of a paradox: how to make monumental, immobile, and stable something that is born for speed and continuous movement?». The answer lies in the very structure of the work: the sculpture compels the viewer to walk around it. There is no single point of view. To understand its forms and details, one must move in a circle, establishing an active dynamic between the observer and the material. A perspective that opens to the future, to continuous motion, in memory of what Luca was and continues to be for hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists and enthusiasts.
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP: My First Time on the Inside—and Why I Never Want to LeaveMotoGP: My First Time on the Inside—and Why I Never Want to Leave
MotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a LegendMotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a Legend
Road Racing

byGiuseppe Ferrara

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

binder-motoamerica-supersport-champion-2026
Stories

Meteoric rise: Darryn Binder dominates US Supersport, wins title on debut!

14 September 2026
paddock
MotoGP

MotoGP: My First Time on the Inside—and Why I Never Want to Leave

14 September 2026
libero-liberati-motogp-legend-misano
Stories

Libero Liberati, MotoGP Legend: the enduring memory of the 'Flying Terni native'

13 September 2026

More news

sallustro-incidente-manx-gp

Salvo Sallustro is in Italy: the latest update on the rider injured at the Manx GP

Road Racing
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike

BMW Superbike: Oliveira calls for a response, Petrucci reconsiders MotoAmerica

Superbike
espargaro-ktm-motogp-misano

Espargaro, the tour de force continues on KTM's home turf. But what happened to Vinales?

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali con Marc Marquez e Gigi Dall'Igna

Ducati hit back, Domenicali: "Marquez is a problem for the others"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Shake-up in the Ducati garage: top-secret conversation between Bagnaia and ‘Diggia’

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Speculation about Alex and Marc Marquez: "Let me explain..."

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia-Ducati Nightmare, 0 Points in Two Months: "Not Even the Team Can Explain"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Shake-up in the Ducati garage: top-secret conversation between Bagnaia and ‘Diggia’

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

The ghosts of 2015 keep crowding MotoGP’s media shortcut

MotoGP
crash-moto2-misano

Moto2 pile-up at the first corner, the rebuke: "You're not Marc Márquez"

Road Racing

Loading