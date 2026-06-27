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“The Folds,” the artwork for Luca Salvadori that will illuminate Milan’s public space

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by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 27 June 2026 at 16:30
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Almost two years after his passing, Luca Salvadori will have his own sculpture in Milan: the project presented by the family has been approved, and they will cover all costs.
The family's donation proposal has been approved, and thus the project to create a sculpture in memory of Luca Salvadori. The well-known Milanese rider and hugely followed YouTuber will be depicted in a work, approximately 5 meters tall, which will be officially unveiled next September 14, exactly two years after the fatal accident in which the 32-year-old lost his life during a race at the Frohburg circuit in Germany. The sculpture, called 'Le Pieghe' (The Lean Angles), by artist Nicola Samorì, will be placed in Milan in the green area between the twin bends on Viale Pietro e Maria Curie, a stone’s throw from the Triennale.

In memory of Luca Salvadori

A monumental sculpture intended to keep alive the memory of the Milanese rider, symbolically representing both the theme of the curve and Salvadori’s life experience, in a symbolic place, since it was right there that young Luca began experimenting with his first 'leans'. With this agreement approved by the municipal council, the design, construction, and subsequent twenty-year maintenance of the work will be entirely borne by the Salvadori family. The piece is by Nicola Samorì, a 49-year-old from Forlì, an internationally renowned artist featured at the PAC in Milan and the Venice Biennale.
A project that meets a wish expressed by the relatives of the rider and YouTuber who passed away almost two years ago, as highlighted by the Councillor for Public Space, Marco Mazzei, after the official green light. "By accepting this donation, the administration wanted to respond to the deep desire of Luca’s family and loved ones to have a place particularly connected to his personal and sporting story in which to remember and pay tribute to him," he said. "Beyond meeting this intimate need for remembrance, the work will help enrich Milan’s public space with a sculpture of absolute distinction, the result of the creativity of an internationally renowned master like Nicola Samorì."
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