Bagger World Cup, the livery that speaks: Joe Rascal Racing shines a spotlight on mental health

Joe Rascal Racing unveils a special livery to raise awareness about a delicate issue that is very important to one of its riders.

This weekend, alongside MotoGP, there’s also the Bagger World Cup: the Joe Rascal Racing team arrives at Assen with a special livery. The Harley-Davidsons of riders Archie McDonald, Eric Granado, and newcomer Jordi Torres feature a color scheme created in collaboration with Push for Better. It’s a project very dear to McDonald who, after the loss of his brother Toby at the start of the year, has been consistently working to raise public awareness around mental health. There’s also a phrase on the Road Glides in memory of Toby McDonald. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of awareness of this issue, having meaningful conversations, and taking care of those around us who might be struggling. A side note: in Bagger FP1, McDonald himself had a heavy crash; checks at the Medical Center ruled out injuries.

Bagger World Cup, a special livery for an important cause

“For the Assen round, the Joe Rascal Racing team takes to the track with a special livery,” said team manager James Tonna. “Created in collaboration with Push for Better, to help highlight the importance of mental health awareness and meaningful conversations. This initiative is particularly close to the team’s heart.” He then recalled the difficult time his rider and his family went through at the beginning of 2026. “Archie lost his brother Toby due to mental health issues. Since then, he has dedicated himself to honoring his memory by taking part in the Push-Up Challenge, hoping to raise public awareness of mental health issues and encourage people to take care of those close to them.” Hence the team’s decision to support this initiative, giving it even more visibility on a stage shared with the MotoGP World Championship, thus at an international level.

“It was important for us to stand by Archie and support a cause that is so personally meaningful,” added team manager Tonna. “The Assen livery is not only a tribute to Toby, but also a platform to amplify Push for Better’s message—that mental health matters and that talking about these topics is essenti

al. By showcasing these colors on track, we hope to help spark a global dialogue, encourage people to reach out to their loved ones, and remind anyone going through a tough time that support is available. We are proud to support Archie in his efforts and to use our visibility to help raise public awareness for such an important cause.”