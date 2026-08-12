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Rider market: what's happening in the paddock? New rules on the way

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 12 August 2026 at 09:15
MotoGP 2026
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The MotoGP rider market rules could change, moving closer to those of football. In order to prevent transfer news from conditioning an entire season, a time window is being considered to decide future signings and finalize new contracts. A feasible project, or just midsummer rumors?

Market previews

Most riders signed a new contract for 2027 and 2028 even before the start of the 2026 season. We began receiving transfer news as early as January. For example, Fabio Quartararo’s switch to Honda, Jorge Martin’s to Yamaha, Pecco Bagnaia’s to Aprilia, Pedro Acosta’s to Ducati, Alex Marquez’s to KTM, and others were already known. As were the renewals of Bezzecchi with the Noale manufacturer and Marquez with Borgo Panigale.
Everything seemed already clear, although the stalemate between MotoGP management and manufacturers regarding a new agreement for the next five-year cycle starting in 2027 meant these signings were not officially announced until the summer. A situation that largely overshadowed what was happening on track in the first part of the Championship.
MotoGP World Championship

New market rules

There is now discussion about introducing a transfer window similar to football’s. According to Motorsport.com, any agreement made under the framework agreement outside the specified period would be invalid. However, there should be exceptions, such as promotions for riders coming from lower categories. Transfer windows and trade deadlines are common in the sports world. But motorsport is a far more particular reality when it comes to closing deals.
A transfer window in 2026 would likely have changed the 2027 MotoGP starting grid. In fact, many contracts were signed based on last year’s results. If there had been a transfer window during the summer break, for instance, Jorge Martin might have found himself staying two more years with Aprilia, with Pecco Bagnaia “forced” to accept Yamaha’s offer.

Crutchlow’s blunt comment

The idea of a transfer window, floated for some time, would not be feasible according to Cal Crutchlow. "The problem is that, in racing, I don’t think you can ever change this... I don’t think it’s like football, where players work for one manufacturer during the day and in the evening sign for another. It just doesn’t work like that... I’d have a lot to say on the matter, but not something we can publish, that’s for sure!".
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Liberty Media

byLuigi Ciamburro

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