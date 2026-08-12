MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Toprak Razgatlioglu, a nightmare at Silverstone: leaving Superbike behind isn’t easy

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 12 August 2026 at 08:20
Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP
Add as a preferred source on Google
A nightmare weekend for the three-time Superbike world champion; in England he struggled enormously with the M1: he’s surely counting down the days to 2027.
The MotoGP Grand Prix at Silverstone is one that Toprak Razgatlioglu wants to forget quickly, given the difficulties he faced and the poor results he achieved. In the sprint race he finished last (twentieth), 34 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin, while in the long race he crossed the line second to last (later classified third to last due to Quartararo’s penalty) with a gap of over 41 seconds to Raul Fernandez.
Getting used to results like these is complicated after years in World Superbike where he was accustomed to occupying the top two or three positions. He knew he would run into problems by jumping onto the Yamaha M1 in MotoGP, but he hoped his path would go a bit better than what we’ve seen so far.

MotoGP Silverstone: Razgatlioglu still tends to ride like in SBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu rides the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike at Silverstone
Toprak Razgatlioglu hasn’t forgotten the Superbike style
On Sunday the Turkish rider was beaten by Pol Espargaro, a KTM tester who replaced Maverick Vinales in the Tech3 team, and he conceded around 12 seconds to teammate Jack Miller. The only rider who finished behind him was Augusto Fernandez, a Yamaha tester who raced at Silverstone as a wildcard and whom you would normally expect to be further back than a full-time MotoGP rider on the same bike. Instead, there was less than a second between them at the end: this shows how hard Razgatlioglu had to work.
At the end of the GP at Silverstone, the number 7 of the Prima Pramac Yamaha team admitted he still hasn’t shaken off his Superbike riding style: "We need to learn more - reports creash.net - because on this track, with its long corners, you have to wait longer for the right moment to pick the bike up. This is very difficult for me right now, because I always ride in Superbike style. In the slow corners, where you stop and pick the bike up, I can ride much better. But I have to learn this style too, because next year I will race on this track again."

Improvements needed with the Yamaha M1

Even though it’s easy to think it was a weekend to throw away, the three-time Superbike world champion still has something to salvage that will be useful for the future: "For me it was a bad race, but I’m focused on what I learned. And that’s very important, because next year everything will be different with the bike and the tires. I feel some positives, but we’ll see next time at Aragon, which looks like a very difficult track for my style."
Unlike Silverstone, Aragon is a track he knows much better thanks to his years in WorldSBK. This could help him a bit, but at the same time he’ll need a better Yamaha M1 and to adapt more effectively to the bike and the tires. He needs to move away from his old riding style and embrace a more MotoGP-like one.

Toprak’s standings are hurting

In the overall standings Razgatlioglu sits twenty-first with 14 points. He’s the last among the Yamaha contingent. Ahead of him are Alex Rins on 21 and Jack Miller on 23, while Fabio Quartararo is further up (fourteenth with 55 points). He still has a chance to beat two brand-mates far more experienced than he is, but he needs to take a big step forward in riding his M1.

Read also

MotoGP fails to take off at Silverstone: nearly an attendance flopMotoGP fails to take off at Silverstone: nearly an attendance flop
Aprilia Dominates but Fears Marc Marquez: "Until the End"Aprilia Dominates but Fears Marc Marquez: "Until the End"
Toprak Razgatlioglu

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
MotoGP

Aprilia triumphs, Yamaha falters: why Jorge Martin isn't worried about the switch

12 August 2026
Marc Marquez in Ducati
MotoGP

Shocking revelation about Marquez: "He isn't telling the truth about his arm

12 August 2026
MotoGP 2026
MotoGP

Rider market: what's happening in the paddock? New rules on the way

12 August 2026

More news

moto3-grid-2

2027 Moto3 Grid: First Pieces in Place and Many Seats Still Open — What We Know So Far

Road Racing
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Aprilia triumphs, Yamaha falters: why Jorge Martin isn't worried about the switch

MotoGP
Marc Marquez in Ducati

Shocking revelation about Marquez: "He isn't telling the truth about his arm

MotoGP
MotoGP 2026

Rider market: what's happening in the paddock? New rules on the way

MotoGP
salac-moto2-silverstone

Filip Salac, Moto2 triumph at Silverstone: the latest of the few Czech heroes—remember them?

Road Racing

Popular articles

Silverstone

MotoGP fails to take off at Silverstone: nearly an attendance flop

MotoGP
Marquez

MotoGP Analysis: Watch Out for Marc Márquez—Now More Than Ever, His Tenth World Title Is in His Sights

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Aprilia Dominates but Fears Marc Marquez: "Until the End"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez in Ducati

Shocking revelation about Marquez: "He isn't telling the truth about his arm

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez MotoGP Silverstone

Some in MotoGP didn’t want to offer Raul Fernandez a contract: the inside story of his renewal with Trackhouse

MotoGP

Loading