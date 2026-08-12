2027 Moto3 Grid: First Pieces in Place and Many Seats Still Open — What We Know So Far

There have been announcements, albeit few: the 2027 Moto3 chessboard is slowly taking shape—here are the official names so far.

Over the just-concluded weekend at Silverstone, a few announcements were made. Moto3 is beginning to outline its 2027 lineup, even if only vaguely, given that there are still few official confirmations for the last season of the category as we know it before the switch to a Yamaha one-make series, made official for 2028. We’ve already told you about Beñat Fernández, the Basque SSP300 world champion taking on the challenge in the lightweight class of the World Championship. A few more names have arrived—here’s who they are.

What we know so far

As mentioned, not much, but here’s a recap of the recent official news. The MSi Racing lineup changes by half: there were few doubts about the renewal of Hakim Danish, the hard-charging Malaysian rookie already capable of grabbing podiums and his first victory in his debut season in the Moto3 World Championship. Alongside him will come Valentin Perrone, an Argentine rider leaving KTM Tech3, the team with which he made his debut in the World Championship, supported by an agreement that will see him make his Moto2 debut within the same structure (as happened with Angel Piqueras, confirmed with Ivan Ortola also for 2027). The latest announcement is Eddie O’Shea, who will continue to compete in the lightweight class of the World Championship with the colors of GRYD Racing, the new name of MLav Racing, the team founded by former rider Michael Laverty. No certainties at the moment for Italians Matteo Bertelle, Guido Pini and Nicola Carraro, although some rumors emerged a while ago about the first two possibly moving up to Moto2.

The 2027 Moto3 grid

GRYD Racing Team: Eddie O’Shea-?

MSi Racing Team: Hakim Danish-Valentin Perrone

LevelUp MTA: Beñat Fernández-?

Leopard Racing: ?-?

Aspar Team: ?-?

Red Bull KTM Ajo: ?-?

Red Bull KTM Tech3: ?-?

Intact GP: ?-?

Snipers Team: ?-?

BOE Motorsports: ?-?

CIP-Green Power: ?-?

Honda Team Asia: ?-?

SIC58 Squadra Corse: ?-?