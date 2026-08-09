Quiles goes under the knife yet keeps a monster lead: the Moto3 standings after Silverstone

Maximo Quiles immediately underwent surgery on his injured shoulder, but the advantage remains substantial: the Moto3 standings after the Silverstone GP.

Yesterday the injury, today the operation. Maximo Quiles didn’t waste any time and went straight back to Spain to fix the injured right shoulder he sustained yesterday at Silverstone in the violent qualifying crash. The Moto3 leader went straight under the knife in Madrid, with the clear aim of losing as little time as possible before returning to action in the World Championship. He has three weeks before the next GP, at MotorLand Aragon on the weekend of August 30. The situation remains clearly in his favor in the championship: his rivals have clawed back a little, but the lead is still significant. The closest, Alvaro Carpe and David Almansa, are now 85 and 97 points behind respectively! Below is a brief recap of the Moto3 race at Silverstone and the updated overall standings.

Silverstone GP without its Moto3 leader

As always, it was an extremely tight battle, and even without Maximo Quiles there was no shortage of spectacle. It took the finish line to determine the GP winner: David Almansa had the tenths he needed to arrive without a last-gasp scare and took victory over Alvaro Carpe (who also made a ‘shortcut’ without consequences, as he lost enough time) and Argentine Valentin Perrone, fresh off a deal with MSi Racing for the 2027 World Championship. Chills for the nasty crashes of the CIP riders, both highsides, with hopes there are no consequences for Adrian Cruces and Scott Ogden. Also noted was a fall for Hakim Danish, narrowly avoided by the ‘airborne’ Cruces and down at the next corner. There was no shortage of a major twist: Uriarte’s crash on the last lap is certainly a blow, as he remains 104 points down on championship leader Quiles. Here’s the situation after this race in the United Kingdom.