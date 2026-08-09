MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alpe Adria: Emiliano Ercolani takes the win, Filla emulates Bulega

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Sunday, 09 August 2026 at 08:40
ercolani
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cremona hosts the Alpe Adria for the first time: it’s the fourth of six events in the continental series centered in Eastern Europe. Saturday’s races were scorching, both because of the heat and the fierce on-track battles.
For Italian colors, the most thrilling race was the Sportbike, dominated by three registered riders who took advantage of the Alpe Adria setting to stay sharp ahead of upcoming national events. Victory for Emiliano Ercolani, increasingly at ease with the Aprilia 660 of the Gradara Corse team. He finished ahead of teammate Loris Pedrotti and the up-and-coming Alessandro Zanca. In Junior Sportbike, the best was Gianmaria Ibidi.

Michal Filla the unbeatable

The Czech rider continues to dominate Alpe Adria Superbike, perfectly supported by the Ducati Panigale V4 R prepared by the Barni team. The multi-time series champion currently has no rivals capable of troubling him, although in Race 1 the wild card Enej Krsevan, arriving from the Moto2 European Championship, did cause him a few headaches. In Stock 1000, with a dedicated grid, it was the Greek Dimitrios Karakostas who climbed to the top step of the podium, ahead of Barlolomiej Moranski and Leon Jurcak.
Alpe Adria: Michal Filla wins Superbike Race 1

Turkey is alive and kicking

Turkish motorcycling makes its mark in Alpe Adria as well with Tashan Oguz, at the end of one of the usual battles that characterize this class. In the sprint finish, Antonis Ventouras and Jan Winker had to settle for the less prestigious podium spots. In the Supersport contest, which in Alpe Adria awards three different categories, overall victory went to Mario Fourthiotis, with Riccardo Michielin and Gasper Hudovernik rounding out the top positions.

The Sidecar World Championship is here too

This weekend Cremona is also hosting the fourth round of the Sidecar World Championship, a specialty that doesn’t have much of a following in Italy but continues to enjoy great success in several European countries. The sprint race (12 laps) went to the Anglo-French crew of Harry Paine and Kevin Rousseau, on an ARS Yamaha. Today they do it again: a schedule packed with thrills for a day for true enthusiasts.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1
Blow for Quiles: out of the Silverstone GP due to injury—what happened to the Moto3 leaderBlow for Quiles: out of the Silverstone GP due to injury—what happened to the Moto3 leader
Corsedimoto

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

smith-bagger-silverstone
Road Racing

Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1

08 August 2026
quiles-crash-moto3-q2-silverstone-1
Road Racing

Blow for Quiles: out of the Silverstone GP due to injury—what happened to the Moto3 leader

08 August 2026
moto2-triumph-engine
Road Racing

Moto2: Triumph raises the bar — here's what the 2027 spec engine will be like

08 August 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia shock at Silverstone: "Marquez and I were the slowest"

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

MotoGP Focus: Why Aprilia Wins Easily at Silverstone

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu becomes a talking point: the Superbike acrobat adrift—here’s why

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Ducati, sensational collapse in the Silverstone Sprint: what happened?

MotoGP
smith-bagger-silverstone

Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi battles through pain at Silverstone, and even gets fined: what happened

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marquez puts the brakes on the Ducati team: "We need to stay calm"

MotoGP
Bezzecchi MotoGP Silverstone

MotoGP Pre-Qualifying: Bezzecchi scary fast, record shattered at Silverstone. Bagnaia in Q1

MotoGP
Maverick Vinales

KTM and Viñales at loggerheads: his health remains a mystery

MotoGP
Jack Miller Franco Morbidelli MotoGP Superbike

Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli headed for the Superbike World Championship? The riders' answers

Superbike

Loading