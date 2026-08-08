Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1

Dream debut: Bradley Smith triumphs in Race 1 at Silverstone in the Bagger World Cup, Andrea Iannone just off the podium. Report and standings

A superb debut for Bradley Smith, who takes a home win as a wild card in the Bagger World Cup, sporting a “very British” livery on his Harley-Davidson. Archie McDonald, the pole-sitter, and championship leader Eric Granado complete the podium. Andrea Iannone is adrift, finishing 4th after a comeback and already looking ahead to tomorrow’s second race. Here’s how Saturday unfolded at Silverstone.

Andrea Iannone’s special helmet

There’s a gaze that gets lost as we grow up. The gaze of children, who take nothing for granted and turn every detail into a question. That’s where true understanding begins, long before the answers arrive. Over the years, we learn, we gain experience, we build tools to read life. Sometimes, those very tools end up stifling wonder instead of fueling it. Staying curious as adults is never a given; it’s a choice renewed at every moment. From this concept comes Andrea Iannone’s third helmet, part of the series created for the new 2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger Championship. “Every race, every season, every experience has taught me something. The more time passes, the more I realize it’s not certainties that make me grow, but the questions I keep asking myself. With this helmet, we wanted to tell exactly that: the choice to never lose that curious gaze with which, as children, we observe what surrounds us. Because that’s where every evolution keeps being born, on and off the track.”

The project is the result of a collaboration between creative director Walter Giordano and Andrea Iannone. The previous helmet was dedicated to the Twelve Labors of Hercules and to the transformation that comes through trial. This new chapter traces things further back, toward what makes change possible even before it happens. The answer is curiosity. The entire surface of the helmet is conceived as a blank sheet, filled in by hand. Thoughts, lines, reflections take shape through deliberately childlike handwriting: the mark of a felt-tip pen, imperfect by choice. The writing becomes a pattern more than text, a gesture still free from rules, far from any pursuit of typographic precision. Each phrase is drawn as a child would write it. There’s little nostalgia in this—rather, the awareness that this gaze remains the origin point of all knowledge, an authentic way of looking at the world that adulthood tends to misplace.

The phrases span themes such as kindness, courage, silence, respect, measure, inner strength, and responsibility toward others. More than motivational slogans, they are notes gathered along a life’s path, distributed across the helmet like jottings written at different moments. Together, they tell the story of growth measured by the willingness to continually question accumulated certainties. Like the previous chapters of the collection, this helmet was conceived first as testimony and storytelling, and only then as a sporting object. Each new design adds a piece to Andrea Iannone’s personal story. After the trials narrated by the myth of Hercules, the journey continues by reclaiming what makes every transformation possible: the ability to preserve, even as adults, that free and curious gaze with which, as children, we learn to imagine the future.

The starting grid at Silverstone

In qualifying we saw crashes for Eric Granado (Joe Rascal Racing) and Bradley Smith (ParkinGO). The home wild card nonetheless keeps his 3rd spot on the grid, with Archie McDonald (Joe Rascal Racing) securing pole position ahead of Oscar Gutierrez (Niti Racing). Not an easy qualifying for our flag bearers, who failed to shine: Andrea Iannone (Niti Racing) ends 8th, Filippo Rovelli (ParkinGO) is 10th and penultimate.

Bagger Race 1

A major twist comes with Oscar Gutierrez crashing at Turn 3: he was 2nd on track and 2nd in the standings—his situation just got a bit complicated... Bradley Smith soon takes the lead—he’s a Bagger rider in the U.S. series, but making his debut in this World Cup on home turf. Behind him, Eric Granado and poleman Archie McDonald refuse to give in, with Andrea Iannone and Jordi Torres right behind. But the Italian and the Spaniard can only watch the podium from afar; the two ahead have just a little bit more. Above all, Bradley Smith has that edge, taking a home victory by almost a photo finish: Archie McDonald pushes to the very end but finishes a tenth behind the flying Brit. Third place for Eric Granado, further extending his lead.

Overall standings so far