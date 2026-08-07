Two debuts and a return: who are the new faces in Moto3 at Silverstone

Three new faces in Moto3 at Silverstone: debut for Kiattisak Singhapong and David Gonzalez, with Leonardo Abruzzo returning. Here’s who they are.

Moto3 at Silverstone features two new faces and one comeback for the first time in 2026: Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong, Spain’s David Gonzalez, plus Italy’s Leonardo Abruzzo for his 5th Grand Prix. Despite the summer break, some injured riders are still dealing with physical issues. Specifically, Zen Mitani (Honda Team Asia), who injured a hand at Assen; David Munoz (Intact GP) after his terrifying crash at Balaton Park; and finally Ruché Moodley (BOE Motorsports), sidelined by circuit medical checks at Silverstone due to a hand injury that hasn’t fully healed.

Kiattisak Singhapong

Born in 2005 (turning 21 in a month), from Chanthaburi in Thailand, he is one of the Honda Asia-Dream Racing Junior Team riders competing in the Moto3 class of the FIM MotoJunior. The only child of two gardeners, he became passionate about motorcycles by watching races on TV, then asked his parents if he could try. His career began in 2018 but, with full family support, he started racing locally and nationally, eventually becoming part of Honda’s Asian programs to foster young talent. He stood out in the Thai Talent Cup, won the historic 4 Hours of Suzuka in 2024, and especially made his mark in the Asia Talent Cup (6th with one podium) and in ARRC on a CBR600RR (5th with three podiums). In 2025, his first year racing in Europe, he debuted in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and simultaneously competed in Moto3 in what was then JuniorGP, championships he’s also contesting this year: he’s 6th in the KTM one-make series with one podium, and 9th in the current MotoJunior, scoring points every round (the only one alongside leader Carlos Cano). His motorcycle heroes are Somkiat Chantra and Marc Marquez.

David Gonzalez

Since 2024 a rider for the Italian AC Racing team, he has also raced in Italy, appearing as a wild card in CIV Moto3 while also competing full-time in MotoJunior. Let’s start from the beginning: 18 years old as of February, from Medina Sidonia (Spain), he’s the son of a plumber and a homemaker, both motorcycle enthusiasts who always had bikes at home. That’s where the passion was born when he was little: he started on mini bikes, moving up through series and classes with a string of podiums and wins, until 2019 when he claimed his first Cuna de Campeones title. In 2023 he entered what was then the European Talent Cup, which he repeated in 2024, the year he began his partnership with the Italian team. That year, besides finishing 4th in ETC (and shining in CIV PreMoto3 wild cards), he earned a spot in the Red Bull Rookies Cup for 2025, alongside a move to Moto3 in JuniorGP. This year he’s in the same championships: 5th in the KTM one-make series with one win and two podiums, and 11th in MotoJunior with one podium.

Leonardo Abruzzo

We’ve already talked about this 2007-born rider from Busto Arsizio precisely because this isn’t his first chance in the Moto3 World Championship. His absolute debut came at the 2025 Assen GP with MLav Racing, standing in for the injured Vicente Perez, then at the German GP with BOE Motorsports, replacing Ruché Moodley. We then saw him again at Brno, still in 2025 and again with MLav Racing, racing once more in place of the still-injured Vicente Perez, and he raced again with Michael Laverty’s team at Balaton Park after Perez’s definitive departure. All of this happened last year; as for 2026, this is Leonardo Abruzzo’s first opportunity, as he competes full-time in Moto3 in MotoJunior, this year with Team Laglisse. This time he’s lining up once again with BOE Motorsports to once more replace Ruché Moodley, who isn’t yet back to full fitness. Could this be the chance for his first points finish?