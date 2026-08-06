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Michele Pirro: "Valentino and Marquez have things in common"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 06 August 2026 at 09:45
Michele Pirro e Marc Marquez
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Michele Pirro plays a fundamental role for Ducati as the Desmosedici test rider. For months he has been testing the bike that will debut in the new MotoGP era, with an 850cc engine, as well as the GP26 currently competing in the World Championship. It’s a commitment that requires track mileage and wild card race entries, with the goal of leading champions like Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia to victory.

The role of the test rider

The Apulian rider has known the Borgo Panigale environment for over a decade and has witnessed the brand’s rise to dominance in MotoGP. Part of the credit is his as well, thanks to his ability to filter the engineers’ work before it reaches the hands of the factory riders. But Pirro points to the main architect of this success: "Dall’Igna’s crazy ideas have been numerous. We tried some really strange, bizarre things. However, I can assure you that everything that worked, everything that delivered performance, we incorporated." The best bike he’s ever ridden? "The latest one. But the one that’s about to come out has to be even better."

Pirro and the Bagnaia affair

On the ‘Mid Babol’ podcast, Michele Pirro does not stay silent about the Bagnaia situation. After four formidable years with Ducati, during which he clinched two MotoGP titles, Valentino Rossi’s protégé will change livery starting in 2027. "I’m sorry that there were problems on certain occasions, and above all I’m also sorry about the criticism. Since I’m Italian, I care a lot about Bagnaia, given that he’s the rider who helped me win my first world championship as a test rider. But it saddens me when people criticize the fact that we didn’t do… Anyway, the bike has taken a step back compared to previous years."
Michele Pirro

Working for Marc Marquez

Borgo Panigale, however, has an ace up its sleeve: Marc Marquez. Working as a test rider for the multiple Spanish champion can only be a privilege. "He’s very self-critical, analytical, and he always has the situation under control, no matter what. That’s why it’s easy. I mean, in the sense that he never leaves you with doubts or unclear aspects. He’s very clear-headed. And he makes you feel comfortable, even in difficult situations." At this point, a comparison with another MotoGP legend arises... "He and Valentino Rossi have things in common. Because there’s harmony in the garage, they manage to earn the group’s appreciation, which, in a sense, Vale also had... Then there was that quarrel, but on a personal level, they’re perhaps the people it’s easiest to work with."
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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