MotoGP 2027: a social media clue reveals the next rider market announcement

Many seats have been assigned for the future, others are virtually free, but new announcements should be coming soon to confirm what has already leaked in recent weeks.

There are still several official statements expected regarding the MotoGP rider market. While thirteen spots on the grid have been announced for who will occupy them in 2027, nine remain to be assigned. In some cases, it’s just a formality, as it’s been clear for some time what would happen.

MotoGP, SuperFile Trackhouse team: line-up set

At Aprilia, it has been announced that the factory team will consist of Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia, with the former having signed a contract through 2028 and the Piedmontese rider having penned a four-year deal. As for the satellite squad SuperFile Trackhouse, it’s no secret that Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini will share the garage for the 2027–2028 biennium.

In the past few hours, the American team posted a teaser about Fernandez’s contract renewal: in a short video you can see a sheet with “Signatures” and “SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team)” written on it, on which a white dog places its paw prints. The Spanish rider has a white dog named Pancho, often present in the garage and now a mascot of Justin Marks’ team.

It’s likely that Fernandez’s renewal will be announced shortly, after he was initially offered a one-year contract: the agreement should see him remain with the SuperFile Trackhouse outfit until 2028. We’ll see if, alongside this official confirmation, the signing of Bastianini is also announced.

KTM Tech3: all set?

Bastianini, like Maverick Vinales, will leave the KTM Tech3 team. In their place will be Luca Marini and Senna Agius. Today, Sky Sport MotoGP confirmed that during the summer break a full agreement was reached between Valentino Rossi’s brother and Guenther Steiner, the CEO of the French squad.

For the future, Steiner intends to focus on an experienced rider and a young talent. Marini could be the right profile, also with a view to working effectively on the development of the new KTM 850, given that he already proved to be a good “test rider” at Honda. The youngster set to join him is Agius, who, according to MotoGP market rumors, edged out Manu Gonzalez, the Moto2 points leader and his teammate in the Intact GP garage. Barring surprises, it will be the 21-year-old Australian who joins the Tech3 team in 2027.