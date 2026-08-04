Marco Bezzecchi, restart operation with Aprilia at a special circuit

After the dark spell, objective relaunch: Marco Bezzecchi returns to Silverstone, where in 2025 the dream with Aprilia began.

A first half of the season with two faces—what happens now? Will we see the Marco Bezzecchi from the start of the championship again? The Aprilia standard-bearer is already called to an important test at the Silverstone GP, the first MotoGP event after the summer break. A bit longer for the young rider from Romagna, who underwent surgery for a fracture of the left collarbone sustained in Sachsenring qualifying, and later also went under the knife for a clean-up operation on his left knee. He’ll need medical clearance at the circuit, but inevitably Bezzecchi will be under the spotlight, having been one of the major protagonists of 2026 before running into a dark period he’ll want to forget quickly.

On the circuit of his first triumph with Aprilia

It was late May 2025 when Marco Bezzecchi, after a 4th place in Saturday’s Sprint, took his very first win with the new brand right at Silverstone, in the first part of the post-Ducati season. Fortunate, if you will, given that Fabio Quartararo was leading with a margin before the technical KO of his Yamaha... Bezzecchi’s triumph was nonetheless a milestone in the steady growth of the all-Italian pairing, followed by some great battles with the eventual champion Marc Marquez, up to the start of 2026. After the Mugello GP many things went wrong, but Aprilia trusts its leading man and management are confident they can find a stronger, more competitive Bezzecchi after this (necessary) break.

“I’m happy to come back, but first and foremost I’ll have to undergo the medical check to get the fit to race,” commented Marco Bezzecchi. He did not hide that “It was a summer break very different from what I had imagined, but I’m really happy to get back to racing and I can’t wait to jump on the RS-GP26. I hope I feel good: I know I’m not at 100% yet, but the desire to return is truly strong.”