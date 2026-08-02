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MXGP Lommel, Herlings show: 1-1-1 and pulls away in the standings. In MX2, Triumph reigns supreme!

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 02 August 2026 at 19:18
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But who can stop him? Jeffrey Herlings unmatched in MXGP at Lommel, while MX2 is now Triumph territory! Report and standings from the Flanders GP.
Pole position, victory in Race 1 and Race 2: 1-1-1 for Jeffrey Herlings, who since moving to Honda seems to have truly taken another step forward (once the technical issues were put behind him). The Geldrop ace, the new MXGP leader since last weekend, extends his overall lead with his 120th GP win without any real opposition—but will anyone be able to stop him? Not much changes in the 250 class: in MX2 we have another Triumph masterstroke—doubled, since both of its riders shine. After pole, Camden McLellan takes a double win, and world leader Guillem Farres is 2nd overall. And in the manufacturers’ standings, the Hinckley brand, the revelation of 2026, keeps flying! Here’s how Lommel went.

MXGP 

After pole position, holeshot at the start of Race 1 and game over: Jeffrey Herlings is a force of nature and immediately lays down the law—no contest in the first moto at Lommel either. A dominant win for the Honda ace, who kicks off this GP Sunday in the best possible way. On the record, a sharp start from Andrea Adamo in 2nd before dropping several spots... The final runner-up will be the feisty rookie Kay De Wolf, with Tim Gajser in 3rd, Adamo 6th at the checkered flag, and Andrea Bonacorsi—back from injury—finishing 16th.
Honda duo leads at the start of Race 2, with Tom Vialle taking the holeshot but Jeffrey Herlings quickly back in front, ready to check out. Matching a talent like this is really tough! Behind him come reigning champion Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Kay De Wolf... Always at a respectful distance—there’s no contest against Herlings, who flies away and wins the second moto too, securing the GP victory and extending his overall lead even further. Twist right at the end: Romain Febvre, running 2nd, is left stranded by his Kawasaki (he’d remounted after a crash) just a few jumps from the finish! An incredible sting for the poor 2025 champion... The podium is ultimately completed by Kay De Wolf and Tom Vialle; the only overall shuffle is Tim Gajser finishing 3rd for the GP.
MXGP, the world standings after the Flanders GP at Lommel
MXGP, la classifica iridata dopo il GP delle Fiandre a Lommel 

MX2

Race 1 holeshot for one of the home riders, Liam Everts; further back, Sacha Coenen soon gets into trouble—a clash with Valentin Kees puts both on the ground. Not even a lap later and the MX2 leader is in front: Guillem Farres leads the Husqvarna rider and Simon Laengenfelder. Poleman McLellan doesn’t shine initially, but from the edge of the top 10 he starts a blistering charge—he’ll be the winner of the opening moto in Flanders! Reigning champion Laengenfelder finishes 2nd, P3 for world leader Farres, who manages to resist Karlis Reisulis’ final attack before a mistake by the latter lets the Spaniard “breathe” to the flag. Sacha Coenen claws back to 6th, Valerio Lata 10th and top Italian.
A couple of riders get stuck at the gate at the start of Race 2, though only for a few seconds: at the front is world leader Farres (with the holeshot) ahead of Everts, Laengenfelder, Coenen, poleman McLellan, and the rest. Worth noting: Van Drunen is 10th off the line for the second moto, but unfortunately it doesn’t last—her race ends early with a retirement (not shown on screen, unclear what happened). The Triumphs, however, seem to have something extra: in particular, a charging Camden McLellan unleashes and takes the win in this moto too—1-1 and GP victory. Guillem Farres completes the double podium of motos ahead of 2025 champion Simon Laengenfelder; Sacha Coenen is 7th.
MX2, the world standings after the Flanders GP at Lommel
MX2, la classifica iridata dopo il GP delle Fiandre a Lommel 
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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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