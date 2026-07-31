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Kay De Wolf and Husqvarna move forward together, MXGP dream in their sights

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 31 July 2026 at 18:12
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Eight years together and still going: Husqvarna locks down De Wolf with a multi-year deal, now the focus is on the top of MXGP.
Ninth overall with one podium to his name, despite a 2026 MXGP debut made after missing a few GPs and further absences due to physical issues. Kay De Wolf is proving to be one of the riders to watch in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship, so it’s no surprise that Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing has secured its 2024 MX2 champion with another multi-year agreement, extending a collaboration that has already lasted a full eight years. A long-term renewal with the main sponsor was also announced, to continue writing new and important chapters at the highest level of this discipline. The MX2 project also continues, reiterating that Liam Everts is under contract until the end of the 2027 season and that the goal is to shine with the famed son as well, currently 5th overall with a podium and a race win. This starts tomorrow, as the announcement arrived on the eve of the GP of Flanders in Lommel.
Husqvarna and Kay De Wolf announcement image

Husqvarna and De Wolf, a winning “team” you don’t change

“De Wolf’s story with Husqvarna Factory Racing began eight years ago, when he joined the program as a promising 13-year-old talent,” reads the official statement. “Since then, the Dutchman has climbed the ranks to become one of the leading riders in the sport, culminating in his remarkable MX2 World Championship title in 2024. His new agreement continues a path built on loyalty, shared ambition, and long-term development.” As mentioned, the partnership with the Dutch company Nestaan also continues, carrying on a collaboration that began in 2020. For now, the trio’s season of glory—rider, team, and sponsor—remains 2024: with 16 wins in 20 GPs, and strong results in the others, came the MX2 riders’ title with Kay De Wolf and, in parallel, the manufacturers’ title for Husqvarna (since 2013 the Swedish offshoot of KTM). But, as with all sports stories, there’s always room to do better—this time in MXGP.
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