Final assault on King Marquez: Aprilia goes for checkmate

The MotoGP Championship has gone on break with Jorge Martin leading the standings at 208 points. In second place is Ai Ogura with 194 and Marc Marquez with 190. The nine-time world champion is the big favorite according to the bookmakers, despite a start to the season that was not particularly brilliant. In the second half of the World Championship, the contenders for the world throne will have to give their all to fend off the advance of the king of Cervera.

Marc’s remuntada

Up until the Italian Grand Prix, the world title path seemed closed to Marc Marquez, eighth in the standings and 102 points down on then-leader Bezzecchi. Wins in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany, combined with ‘Bez’s’ slips, catapulted the Spanish Ducati ace to the top of the MotoGP World Championship. The king of the premier class is raising his voice again, despite having undergone operations on his foot and arm a few months ago.

“With more than half the championship still to run, you can’t rule yourself out of the title fight... I don’t think it’s that important to be in the lead. Of course, being in front is always positive, but the road is still long,” Marc Marquez told Dazn. “I didn’t expect to be in the mix, so for me it’s already an honor to be here fighting... I’ll try to play the game well.”

King Marquez’s final sprint

Mentally, I didn’t realize it during the first part of the season. Because I noticed I was doing strange things in Brazil, I noticed there were moments of unexpected mistakes, that tingling feeling… I told myself, I can’t go on like this. Checkmate slipped away from me. Now let’s see if they don’t put me in check again,” continued Marc Marquez. The reigning champion now has an 18-point gap to Jorge Martin , after a spectacular comeback and despite lingering discomfort in his right shoulder. “,” continued Marc Marquez.

The summer break in the MotoGP championship definitely plays in his favor, with the chance to regain physical energy. But his arm still needs time to recover. “Now, after the latest operation, I feel better and better. But there are weak points I have to work hard on and see how far I can go. If we want even the slightest chance of winning the championship, I have to attack on the tracks where I feel comfortable and not make mistakes on those where I don’t. You have to know how to suffer and endure. Sometimes the one who endures more wins, not the one who has more. This head is ready to keep the crown.”

An unexpected leadership

‘Martinator’s’ leadership is a bit unexpected, with the Aprilia RS-GP proving to be a highly competitive bike. The Madrid-born rider is aware that the lead is in jeopardy if he doesn’t improve his feeling with the bike. “If I keep riding like in the last few races, my advantage won’t last long. If we want to fight against Marc, against Ducati, we have to be united. I know that if we find what I need, I can fight for the World Championship until the end... Right now he’s in check, but obviously, who moves now, the bishop or the king? If the bishop moves, we’re fine, but if the king moves, we’re screwed,” admitted Martin.

‘Bez’ and Ogura at the top of the standings

Marco Bezzecchi has gone through an unlucky spell, marked by mistakes, penalties, and a crash that caused an injury. Valentino Rossi’s pupil prefers to think race by race, without illusions or world title dreams. “Realistically, it’s a goal that isn’t right to chase day by day, almost lap by lap. It’s about trying to understand how my body is, how to best manage my energy. Obviously, these haven’t been easy days, because there are many external factors that make things a bit difficult, but it’s part of the game.”

One surprise of this MotoGP championship is undoubtedly Ai Ogura, who sits in second place. “The championship is open to many riders. But we have to do better to fight for the title. What Marc is doing, what ‘Bez’ is doing, what Martin is doing, what Pecco is doing, is something better than me. In the first part of the season I give myself a 10 out of 10. I didn’t expect to be this strong this year.”

Bookmakers’ odds

Betting agencies lean toward Marc Marquez as the winner of the 2026 MotoGP title, paying the triumph at 1.40. According to bookmakers he has a 71.4% chance of reconfirming himself as world champion, even if his health conditions are not yet optimal. The second favorite is Jorge Martin, at 3.00, while Marco Bezzecchi is at 4.50 and Ai Ogura at 7.00. Fabio Di Giannantonio, right behind the leading group, is quoted at 36.00, tied with Pedro Acosta.