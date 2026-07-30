A green revolution in emergency response: the first electric ambulance arrives from Superbike

It seemed impossible, but it’s now reality: here is the world’s first fully electric ambulance, born from a collaboration that also involves a WorldSBK team.

Electric technology keeps making huge strides, this time with an innovation drawn from motorsport experience. From Germany and the Netherlands comes the first fully electric ambulance in the world, the result of a collaboration that also includes a historic team from the Superbike World Championship paddock: Ten Kate Racing, multiple Supersport champion, which provided all its development and testing expertise, becoming a genuine laboratory where innovations are developed, tested, and validated under the most extreme conditions.

The world championship team has joined forces with Motonext (a sustainable innovation project in European racing) and the exclusive technology of Envecotricity (an innovative German startup that designs and develops high-performance electric vehicles and powertrains). Work will begin at the end of the summer, marking an important step forward toward medical assistance that remains efficient while becoming more sustainable.

Some details of the first electric ambulance

This innovative vehicle offers a range of over 350 km, a top speed exceeding 160 km/h that it can sustain continuously for 20 minutes, an innovative swappable battery system that eliminates charging downtime, and a lightweight structure made with natural fiber composites and recycled materials, reducing CO₂ emissions by around 90% over its entire lifecycle. Motorsport once again proves to be an incubator of ideas and solutions that can lead to concrete advancements beyond the track, addressing everyday challenges as well. Doubts clearly abounded; for a long time, the fully electric ambulance was considered an impossible idea to realize.

That was until the latest feasibility study confirmed that this innovative project meets all medical and operational requirements while being more environmentally friendly, given the lower emissions compared to a conventional ambulance. Work on the first prototype will begin right after the summer: it will not only become a new benchmark for sustainable emergency medical assistance, but also set a new international standard for the development of zero-emission first-response vehicles.