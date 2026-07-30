MotoGP 2027: Here's why replacement riders and test riders are becoming crucial

Newly installed in the role of KTM Tech 3 Team Principal, Gunther Steiner discovered a whole new world in MotoGP. Compared to Formula 1, the differences are stark, with different prerogatives and customs.

Take the matter of replacing injured riders. Steiner couldn’t understand how it was possible to leave a bike parked in the garage, which happened when Maverick Vinales was forced to throw in the towel due to persistent problems with his injured shoulder. There is specific regulation on the matter, notwithstanding that the concept of “third drivers” in MotoGP is essentially unworkable for various reasons. However, in 2027, something will change.

REPLACEMENT ISSUES

We’re not at the levels of 2023 (the first season with Sprints introduced into the race weekend format), but unfortunately in this 2026 season the MotoGP infirmary has often been very crowded. At times replacements have proven difficult and problematic. The KTM Tech 3 team itself had to bring Jonas Folger back into action (Assen 2023 was his previous last race in the top class) with Pol Espargaro also injured and Dani Pedrosa, by his own choice, unavailable. A similar story for LCR Honda: Johann Zarco out, HRC test riders unavailable (Takaaki Nakagami dedicated to developing the 850cc, Aleix Espargaro sidelined by injury), the choice fell on Cal Crutchlow. Absent from MotoGP for more than three years.

RESERVE RIDERS

To address this well-known critical issue, the famous “Test Martin” for riders returning from injury has been extended to substitutes as well. Riders who, in the 45 days prior to a Grand Prix, have not had the chance to ride a MotoGP bike and are called upon to replace a regular rider may now, by regulation, take advantage of a test day with contemporary MotoGP machines and three sets of tires available. For the future, all manufacturers in the top class would prefer not to find themselves in a position where they must call riders who are no longer in the loop or who have no prior experience in the category, by strengthening their test teams.

NO TO THIRD DRIVERS

They wouldn’t be “third drivers” in the full Formula 1 sense, but test riders ready to step in if needed. This involves strengthening the Test Teams by doubling the test riders on the roster. A bit like Honda (with Takaaki Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro) and KTM (Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa), to put it simply. This is what is currently lacking or would be lacking at Ducati (Michele Pirro will remain a test rider for the future, but Nicolò Bulega , promoted to a race seat, will no longer be able to conduct private tests by regulation) and Aprilia, which for the moment relies solely on Lorenzo Savadori. With two riders with recent MotoGP experience available, by the law of large numbers, issues with substitutions should no longer arise.

SOME CONCERN FOR 2027

Especially in a 2027 of technical renewal for MotoGP, with the debut of the 850cc bikes and Pirelli tires. As often and unfortunately happens, in seasons with many changes, injuries are more frequent. Even more so with an endless calendar that includes 22 rounds and 44 races between Sprints and “long” races.