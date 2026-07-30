MotoGP rider market: shake-up among the big names, paddock revolution for 2027

The rider market has upended the MotoGP starting grid looking ahead to 2027. And the final official announcements are still pending, with KTM Tech3 yet to confirm its next line-up. At least five “veteran” riders, including Maverick Vinales , will be left without a contract and could try their luck elsewhere. Or say goodbye to racing for good.

Vinales cut out by KTM

The big omissions are all over 30, have won at least one race in the MotoGP championship and, despite their experience, have not found a free seat for next year. In an increasingly competitive paddock, results matter more than ever and several high-profile names will be forced to seek a new adventure in WorldSBK or even bring their professional careers to an end.

Top priority goes to the case of Maverick Vinales, the most successful rider among those left out. The Spaniard has collected 10 MotoGP wins and 35 podiums with three different manufacturers: Suzuki, Yamaha, and Aprilia. In 2017 and 2019 he finished third with the M1, then a downward phase began, leading to his move to KTM and the injury at the Sachsenring a year ago, which derailed his career. At 31 he might decide to hang up his helmet. In some ways he was “let down” by the Austrian manufacturer, which had promised him a seat in the factory team, then a stay in the Tech3 satellite squad, and finally no renewal.

Rins’ cruel fate

It’s the last MotoGP season for Alex Rins as well, who shone in the Suzuki days through 2022. The peak of his career came in 2020, when he finished the championship in third, while his then teammate Joan Mir won the world title. With six wins and 18 podiums in MotoGP, Rins seemed destined to fight for big results, but the stints with Honda and Yamaha crushed those dreams of glory. During his time with Yamaha he never did better than 18th in the final standings, with seventh as his best race finish. His future could be in Superbike, though it’s unlikely he’ll find room in a factory team.

Miller won’t gift himself to SBK

Jack Miller is another big name we likely won’t see in next year’s MotoGP championship. The 31-year-old Australian has four premier-class victories and 23 podiums, having raced for teams like Honda, Ducati, and KTM before landing at Yamaha. WorldSBK would be happy to welcome him, but his financial demands make the move difficult. BMW and Honda could invest in him, although neither brand currently considers him a priority. This MotoGP season he has cracked the top 10 only once and is clearly behind Fabio Quartararo, just a step ahead of rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu.

BMW tracking Binder

Brad Binder is probably the most striking case. The South African has won two MotoGP races and collected 11 podiums, and he also has a riding style highly regarded for a potential switch to the Superbike World Championship. Until yesterday he was a central pillar of the KTM project. His final championship positions have been: 11th, 6th, 6th, 4th, 5th, and 11th. The limited competitiveness of the Austrian bike has hampered his results, and today he finds himself hovering in 13th place in the standings. Although he’s among the riders who could leave MotoGP, his profile remains very attractive to other manufacturers. BMW is already on his trail, but nothing is official yet.

The 2027 MotoGP grid

In 2027 Ducati will still be able to count on Marc Marquez in the factory team, alongside the talented Pedro Acosta. In the VR46 team, Fermin Aldeguer will share the garage with Nicolò Bulega, while Gresini Racing fields Daniel Holgado and Joan Mir.

Aprilia Racing will bet on Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia. At Trackhouse, Enea Bastianini will team up with Raul Fernandez.

Honda will embark on a new era with Fabio Quartararo, alongside Diogo Moreira and David Alonso. At LCR, Johann Zarco is confirmed, as he has another year on his contract with Lucio Cecchinello’s squad.

Yamaha shook hands long ago with Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, who is performing very well this season. Pramac will field Toprak and the Spaniard Izan Guevara.

KTM has chosen Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio for the factory squad. Tech3’s line-up is still undecided: frontrunners are Luca Marini and Senna Angius.