Jack Miller is asking for too much money: the SBK move could fall through

The MotoGP rider market is nearing its end; barring unlikely twists, the 2027 starting grid is set. Jack Miller will be out of the running, as his contract with the Pramac Yamaha team expires at the end of this year. The Australian rider is weighing several options, including WorldSBK, but he could find doors closed there as well. And not for athletic or technical reasons...

An "impossible" request

For Jack Miller, the jump to the production-derived championship is anything but guaranteed. The main obstacle is money, as his demands are very high. According to reports, his financial ask is around one million euros per season. A figure far higher than what other Superbike riders request. An "impossible" demand even for top teams like Yamaha or Ducati.

At present, only four competitive bikes are available. One seat at BMW (Danilo Petrucci is leaving), another with the Ducati factory team (Nicolò Bulega is moving to MotoGP with VR46), another at Honda if they decide to set up a satellite structure, and one more opening at Yamaha. In recent days there were rumors of a possible move for Miller to the Iwata manufacturer, but internal sources have denied it.

MotoGP stars heading to SBK

After all, the Australian’s salary demands are untenable in the WorldSBK paddock, so it’s better to continue with Vierge. Unless Jack decides to cut his salary, in which case talks could reopen. Much will depend on BMW and Honda, the only manufacturers able to afford such a paycheck, but for now there’s nothing doing. No positive signals.