Shame: why the videos of the Brno tragedy should never have been posted online or aired on TV

The two dead in Brno called "cannon fodder" on social media: after the Alpe Adria appeal, they were taken down. Where has common sense gone?

Here we go again. A fatal accident between two motorcyclists, not even 24 hours later and the video of the terrible moment starts circulating online, shared not only by social profiles but also in web newspaper articles, even broadcast on mainstream TV news. So much for professional ethics, in the case of journalists; so much for respect when it comes to social media. Fortunately, the request from the Alpe Adria championship organizers was heeded and the images were censored or deleted, though they remained online or on TV reports for a long time. All for a handful of clicks or ratings. It must be said that a certain type of audience is just waiting to consume this kind of content.

The Alpe Adria IMC request

Following the tragic accident that occurred in Brno during the Alpe Adria round, we strongly request that all videos related to the incident be removed immediately. This request is made solely out of respect for the profound loss suffered by the families, friends, and all those close to the people involved. We kindly ask everyone to show sensitivity and a sense of responsibility. It is possible to discuss, report the news, and reflect on what happened without sharing or spreading images of such a tragic moment. Alpe Adria has never shied away from discussions, even when they were difficult, always in the name of respect, seriousness, and responsibility. At a time like this, our priority is to respect the grief of their loved ones. We are certain that this request will be met with the sensitivity and actions that this delicate moment requires. Thank you very much.

Video removed: why do we have to "ask" for common sense?

Motorcycling is a very dangerous sport, we know that perfectly well. Which is why it’s incredible to read social comments from so-called fans who wish death upon their idols’ rivals, or to see them cheer when someone crashes and gets hurt. Now we’ve reached the point of click-mania over videos of fatal accidents. Motorbikes are not a Colosseum game, when duels ended in blood to the crowd’s cheers. It’s 2026, but nothing seems to have changed, with the only difference being that now there’s the internet to instantly amplify certain dynamics. This time it seems the images have disappeared (we checked), but the point is they should never have appeared. Humanity really ought to start asking itself a few more questions, or the negative drift (which didn’t start today—we can trace it back centuries) will continue unstoppably.