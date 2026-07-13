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Alex Marquez mocks the haters: "My brother Marc? A washed-up rider

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 13 July 2026 at 09:58
Alex Marquez
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The German Grand Prix brought back memories of last year, when Marc and Alex Marquez finished the MotoGP season in first and second place. Unfortunately, the younger of the Cervera brothers made a mistake and crashed while fighting for the podium. After the injury in Catalunya, it was the first time Alex felt in great shape again, and he brings home a second place in the Sprint.

The crash at the Sachsenring

A crash that spoiled a fantastic weekend. It’s hard to pinpoint a reason for what happened. "Nothing, just a rather stupid crash, but it’s still a crash. It doesn’t make much difference whether it’s a hard crash, a light crash, or a stupid crash... the result is the same. But apart from that, it’s a crash that doesn’t hurt as much as others." Alex Marquez looks at the glass half full and can recognize a renewed state of form, which bodes well for the second part of the MotoGP championship.
The physical price to pay is still felt, but he doesn’t look for excuses. "My physical condition wasn’t a determining factor. In many situations I’m too stiff on the bike, and that’s where I put a bit too much pressure on the front... I crashed at a moment when I was overconfident, when I felt good and everything was going well. I think it was more that than anything else." Alex and Marc were at the front of the group, fighting for the lead and managing the rear tire. Then one braking that was too hard ruined Sunday at the Sachsenring. "You try to push a bit more on the brakes to make up the time you lose on acceleration, and that’s where I made that small mistake."
Marc and Alex Marquez

His brother Marc’s victory

On the German circuit Marc has no rivals, and he proved it once again in this Grand Prix. He opened up a two-second gap to the chasers, who didn’t have the tools to trouble him. Then he managed it wisely, despite Ai Ogura’s late charge. His older brother heads into the summer break with renewed confidence and optimism. From 103 points off the top of the standings, he is now 18 behind Jorge Martin and is once again seen as a favorite for the MotoGP title. But his brother Alex jokes about it: "He’s not in the title fight, he’s a washed-up rider."
The Gresini rider’s crash pained Marc Marquez, who had a few words for his younger brother in the press conference. "Alex really deserved to be on the podium, because I saw how hard he worked after the crash at Montmeló. When I saw him crash, of course I didn’t lose focus, but he deserved to be on the podium. Well, he’ll have time to win in the future."
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Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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