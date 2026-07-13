Vinales' collapse, possible early retirement: "I don't know what to do

In a MotoGP weekend that began under stress, with anger over the cancelled contract renewal with KTM, Maverick Vinales ended the Sachsenring race with a retirement. Could the Roses rider decide to leave the premier class for good even before the end of the Championship?

Maverick’s physical collapse

Several riders from the Austrian manufacturer suffered technical problems in Germany. But misfortune struck Vinales, who was forced to retire in the second half of the race while he was in 16th place. Almost a year ago, right at the Sachsenring, he injured his left shoulder and still feels the effects today. So much so that in the German race, full of left-hand corners—his weak side—he ran out of strength and was forced to abandon the contest.

Maverick doesn’t look for excuses in front of journalists. "I just couldn’t do it. After the first lap, I could barely hold on with my arm and I couldn’t continue, I was too fatigued. Physically, I don’t feel great even on the bike. But regardless of that, in the end I was just going around in circles and there was no point in continuing."

I’ve had this problem for a long time. I don’t know if it can be solved or not, I have no idea. I don’t have the strength needed to ride the bike, I just can’t. I’ve already checked, everything is in place, but I don’t have the strength. I was riding like that. I couldn’t even get off the bike and the front was already folding because I was leaning too much and I didn’t want to make stupid mistakes." A physical problem that seems never to be resolved, and it’s the main reason for the failed renewal with KTM . "."

The psychological crash

A lack of strength that is in some ways inexplicable, despite the long rehabilitation period after two surgeries. So much so that there are fears Vinales could leave MotoGP early... "The doctor who operated on me said it’ll take another six months. But for me that’s not okay. Six months. What should I do? I have to take part in all the races, I can’t… I really don’t know what to do. Should I stop until I’m 100%? My situation is very complicated."

Even from a psychological standpoint, Maverick Vinales is deeply affected. "Nothing helps me, because in the end I need the affection of the team, for them to help me. I only get criticism. It’s really hard when you’re suffering and you don’t have the motivation to keep fighting. You can see it too. One day I’m happy, the next day I feel like a stranger. It’s very strange, my situation is really bizarre. I don’t even understand it myself."