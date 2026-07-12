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Tragic weekend for motorcycling: double tragedy at Brno during an Alpe Adria race

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 17:53
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Mourning in the world of two wheels: two riders died in a fatal accident in Brno during the Alpe Adria round.
The engines have demanded a new “blood tribute”: a very serious accident at the Automotodrom Brno proved fatal for Philipp Steinmayr, a 32-year-old Austrian, and Adrian Rus, a 43-year-old Romanian. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 11 during the Czech round of the Alpe Adria IMC, shortly after the start of the Stk1000/Sbk race. The prompt aid of the medical staff was in vain: the first died instantly, while the second passed away in the hospital, where he had been taken quickly but in critical condition. The event clearly shocked the entire paddock: it was ultimately decided to cancel all of today’s races of the Supersport 300 European Cup, the Supersport 600 European Cup, the Superstock 1000 European Cup, and the Women’s European Championship, thus canceling the rest of the schedule planned for this weekend. There was unanimous mourning for the loss of the two riders.

The official FIM Europe statement

FIM Europe regrets to confirm that two riders lost their lives following an accident that occurred during Saturday’s program of the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship at the Automotodrom Brno. Despite the prompt intervention of the medical services, Philipp Steinmayr (Austria, August 13, 1993) died from the injuries sustained in the accident. Adrian Rus (Romania, August 11, 1982) was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the accident, the organizers decided to cancel the entire remaining weekend program. Consequently, the scheduled races of the Supersport 300 European Cup, the Supersport 600 European Cup, the Superstock 1000 European Cup, and the Women’s European Championship will not take place. FIM Europe, the Alpe Adria Motorcycle Union, AAcademy (organizer), and Automotodrom Brno express their deepest condolences to the families, friends, teams, and loved ones of Philipp Steinmayr and Adrian Rus.
Out of respect for the privacy of the bereaved families, no further information will be released at this time.
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byDiana Tamantini

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