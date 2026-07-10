Moto3, David Munoz and two nightmare injuries: what Marc Marquez told him

David Munoz is going through a very tough period due to significant physical problems. It will take months before he returns to the Moto3 World Championship.

The 2020 Jerez injury, with all its consequences, left a deep mark on Marc Marquez, who now also acts as a mentor to other riders so they don’t repeat his same mistake. David Munoz, an Intact GP rider in Moto3, knows this well: in less than a year he has seen the operating room around ten times (and that’s no exaggeration) for two rather serious injuries. The latest is to his pelvis and an arm, after he was struck by the blameless Uriarte and Perrone on the final lap of the Hungarian GP.

The outcome could have been fatal, as history teaches us, so in that sense it already ended well, but Munoz still has his physical issues to resolve. At 20, there’s a strong desire to get back on track as soon as possible, even speeding up the timeline, but the words of the reigning MotoGP champion made him reflect. There is time to return: we’re clearly talking about months, with an initial idea of coming back for the Asian flyaways, but it will all depend on his rehabilitation process; no one wants to rush.

The mea culpa and the conversation with Marc Marquez

"I received several pieces of advice, especially from Marc Marquez," David Munoz recalled in an interview with "I think it’s positive that someone like him gives you the right advice and tells you the truth, for better or worse," Munoz continued. "He clearly told me not to push too hard. We had a very straightforward conversation, and I think it helped me a lot in my recovery." He also admits that restarting in Thailand was a big mistake: right at the end of that GP, an infection appeared that forced him to stop again before he could resume. Unfortunately for him, not for the entire season, as he certainly would have hoped... David Munoz recalled in an interview with Mundo Deportivo , recalling his return in Thailand after the femur fracture the year before. He was at the Medical Center, where he ran into the Cervera champion, who checked in on him and then had a long conversation.Munoz continued.He also admits that restarting in Thailand was a big mistake: right at the end of that GP, an infection appeared that forced him to stop again before he could resume. Unfortunately for him, not for the entire season, as he certainly would have hoped...

"I didn’t want to come back..."

Two operations on the pelvis, the first an emergency procedure in Hungary and the more recent one in Barcelona. Let’s also remember the ankle injury addressed in recent days, as the Moto3 rider himself explained on social media. In short, a truly dark spell... And thoughts of saying goodbye to racing weren’t absent either, inevitable when you suffer several serious injuries in a short span. "On Sunday in Hungary, after the crash, I didn’t want to race again," David Munoz admitted. A momentary refusal that was then shelved; he’s now looking to the future with renewed motivation and is even planning a category change. "I’ve signed for two years. I hope Intact GP honors that, and that next year I’ll be in Moto2," he stated.