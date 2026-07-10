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Market Intrigue: Alex Marquez and Ducati's Offer

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 10 July 2026 at 10:21
Alex Marquez
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The MotoGP rider market is gradually laying its cards on the table. In recent days, Alex Marquez has announced his move to the factory KTM for next season, where he will share the garage with Fabio Di Giannantonio. Both are leaving a Ducati satellite team to count on the full support of a factory squad.

The signing with KTM

In 2025 Alex Marquez competed in a truly fantastic MotoGP World Championship, finishing second in the standings behind his brother Marc. A result that caught the attention of the Austrian manufacturer, which enticed the Catalan rider with a project centered on the new 850cc regulations. Before taking to the track at the Sachsenring, Alex revealed a few anecdotes about the new contract and what might have happened if he had waited...
The persistence and strong interest from KTM proved decisive in sealing this new partnership. "After last year, when I finished second, I was only looking for the opportunity to join a factory team," said #73. "And it's true that when I started talking to KTM, they were very interested in having me in the project. They showed me the passion and determination that a rider must have. And I made the decision."
Alex Marquez

Farewell to Ducati

A choice that forced Alex Marquez to close a very positive chapter with Gresini Racing, where he had a factory-spec Ducati at his disposal. In the team led by Nadia Padovani he found a more-than-family-like environment and built a sincere relationship, to the point of keeping them informed from the start of negotiations. "It was not an easy decision, but at the time, Nadia, Michele and Carlo were informed from the very first day I spoke with KTM, because I had promised Nadia that if an offer came in, I would speak to her first," admitted the Cervera rider.
The deal was not finalized in recent days; it had been signed some time ago, awaiting the right moment for the official announcement. "It’s true that I signed a few months ago. But I’m still very excited because it’s a great opportunity and an important step for my MotoGP career." Racing for a factory team, with support from the manufacturer, is quite different from being in a satellite team. Also from a financial standpoint.

Acosta’s arrival

The chances of joining the Ducati factory team were slim due to the Italian brand’s strategy. In Borgo Panigale, the priority was to sign Pedro Acosta to ride the factory bike in the future. There may be a bit of regret over the lack of an offer from the Emilia-based brand. But Alex understands the market dynamics in the MotoGP class very well. "Maybe if I had waited a bit longer an offer would have come, or maybe not. But at that time they were already very focused on signing Pedro. It’s something I accept; it’s normal. Pedro, in my opinion, is a future MotoGP champion and he’s very young... Maybe if I had waited a bit longer, I would have made it."
Next season he will wear the colors of the Mattighofen manufacturer, where he will find many people he has already worked with. "I’m also lucky to know many people within the KTM project who have worked with me in the past. So I simply weighed the pros and cons and made my decision," Alex Marquez concluded.
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Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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