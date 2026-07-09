Bezzecchi at the Sachsenring amid pain and uncertainties: "I crashed at 200 km/h, now step by step

Marco Bezzecchi takes stock of his physical condition and doesn’t hide the many doubts for this GP at the Sachsenring.

Low profile and no certainty of making it to the end of the German Grand Prix. Marco Bezzecchi arrives at the Sachsenring still quite battered after the crash at Assen , in which, fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injuries. The former MotoGP leader and Aprilia rider returns to the mid-season event hoping to finish as well as possible, redeeming himself in a complicated period, while at the same time being well aware of his current limits. The goal is to proceed step by step, but we can’t rule out possible surprises...

Marco Bezzecchi, uncertain physical condition heading into the Sachsenring GP

"Except for my arms, everything hurts." Marco Bezzecchi clearly admits the current situation. On the Thursday before the start of the German GP, the rider from Romagna takes stock and speaks of a “common mistake,” but crashing at 200 km/h meant a major impact and the consequences could have been far worse. He also weighed in on the gravel, which various riders have called unsuitable. "In my case, the same thing would have happened; I don’t think the type of gravel would have made a difference," he said, as reported by "I crashed at enormous speed; that’s what really makes the difference." Marco Bezzecchi clearly admits the current situation. On the Thursday before the start of the German GP, the rider from Romagna takes stock and speaks of a “common mistake,” but crashing at 200 km/h meant a major impact and the consequences could have been far worse. He also weighed in on the gravel, which various riders have called unsuitable.he said, as reported by Motosan

What does he expect at the Sachsenring? As stated, absolutely nothing. "I haven’t been on the bike for a week; I’ve only had medical check-ups," the Aprilia rider said. "The only goal right now is to get on the bike, understand how I’m feeling, and manage my strength." As we mentioned at the start, Bezzecchi isn’t certain he’ll make it to the end of this MotoGP round. "I hope I won’t have to retire," he said. "I’d like to end this first part of the season with a good result, but right now that’s not the priority."