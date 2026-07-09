MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bezzecchi at the Sachsenring amid pain and uncertainties: "I crashed at 200 km/h, now step by step

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 09 July 2026 at 16:43
aprilia-bezzecchi-motogp-germangp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Marco Bezzecchi takes stock of his physical condition and doesn’t hide the many doubts for this GP at the Sachsenring.
Low profile and no certainty of making it to the end of the German Grand Prix. Marco Bezzecchi arrives at the Sachsenring still quite battered after the crash at Assen, in which, fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injuries. The former MotoGP leader and Aprilia rider returns to the mid-season event hoping to finish as well as possible, redeeming himself in a complicated period, while at the same time being well aware of his current limits. The goal is to proceed step by step, but we can’t rule out possible surprises...

Marco Bezzecchi, uncertain physical condition heading into the Sachsenring GP

"Except for my arms, everything hurts." Marco Bezzecchi clearly admits the current situation. On the Thursday before the start of the German GP, the rider from Romagna takes stock and speaks of a “common mistake,” but crashing at 200 km/h meant a major impact and the consequences could have been far worse. He also weighed in on the gravel, which various riders have called unsuitable. "In my case, the same thing would have happened; I don’t think the type of gravel would have made a difference," he said, as reported by Motosan. "I crashed at enormous speed; that’s what really makes the difference."
What does he expect at the Sachsenring? As stated, absolutely nothing. "I haven’t been on the bike for a week; I’ve only had medical check-ups," the Aprilia rider said. "The only goal right now is to get on the bike, understand how I’m feeling, and manage my strength." As we mentioned at the start, Bezzecchi isn’t certain he’ll make it to the end of this MotoGP round. "I hope I won’t have to retire," he said. "I’d like to end this first part of the season with a good result, but right now that’s not the priority."
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the leadMarc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead
MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climbMotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb
Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

zarco-sanzione-motogp
MotoGP

Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement

09 July 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

09 July 2026
Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti
MotoGP

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

08 July 2026

More news

zarco-sanzione-motogp

Shock twist: Johann Zarco penalized for the Catalunya crash! The FIM statement

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: Here’s the plan to regain the lead

MotoGP
Dean Harrison

Southern 100: Dean Harrison is on another level amid the walls of Billown — watch Race 1 here

Road Racing
Albert Arenas Supersport Yamaha

Supersport: at Donington it’s everyone against Arenas—he wants to extend his lead, rivals on the attack

Road Racing
BMW Motorrad

BMW: The Suzuka 8 Hours podium makes history and means big business—here’s why

Road Racing

Popular articles

moreira-alonso-honda-motogp

Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

MotoGP
Casey Stoner

Stoner challenges Marquez: "I've got a few aces up my sleeve

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez sounds the alarm in the paddock: "There’s no unity"

MotoGP
Team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Razgatlioglu Miller Borsoi Campinoti

MotoGP: from triumphs with Ducati to the back of the grid with Yamaha—the Pramac team’s new climb

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea superb at the 8 Hours: here's why he's struggling in the Superbike World Championship

Road Racing

Loading