Bezzecchi undergoes hospital checks after Assen crash: how the Aprilia rider is doing

Bezzecchi conscious after the crash at Assen, but transferred to hospital for further tests: Aprilia’s statement.

There were some chills after Marco Bezzecchi ’s nasty highside at the final corner in the opening laps of today’s MotoGP race at the TT Circuit Assen. The Aprilia rider suffered a frightening tumble and remained seated on the ground for a while, surrounded by medical staff, before being taken to the Medical Center. Now comes the announcement that Bezzecchi will be transported to a hospital in Groningen: there do not appear to be any injuries, but given the dynamics, the medical staff wants to be certain with more in-depth checks, to definitively rule out any consequences. The sought-after redemption after what happened in Brno did not arrive: some difficulties in yesterday’s Sprint , and today the accident we just mentioned, in a Grand Prix that ended with an all-Aprilia podium. The important thing, however, is that there are no injuries; now we have to wait for the new communication from the Noale manufacturer to know for sure.

Aprilia’s official statement on Marco Bezzecchi

Following the crash during the Assen Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi was immediately admitted to the circuit’s Medical Center, where he underwent a thorough evaluation by the medical staff, including the MotoGP Medical Director, Dr. Ángel Charte. Initial clinical examinations confirmed that the rider is fully conscious and has normal mobility in all four limbs, with no immediate signs of serious neurological or systemic complications.

However, due to severe neck pain resulting from the impact, the medical team has decided to transfer Bezzecchi to the University Hospital of Groningen (Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen). This transfer will allow him to undergo comprehensive diagnostic tests and specialized scans to definitively rule out any underlying injuries and ensure a safe recovery path. Further updates will be shared as soon as the hospital’s official medical reports are available.