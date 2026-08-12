Shocking revelation about Marquez: "He isn't telling the truth about his arm

Marc Marquez finished the British Grand Prix in seventh place, his worst result of the season, also recorded at Assen and Mugello. A result that highlights how complicated the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone was for Ducati, due to the rapid tire wear. But how much is the physical condition of the Cervera champion affecting things?

Marquez doesn’t look for excuses

On the eve of the Silverstone GP it was already known that Aprilia started as the favorite. But few might have imagined the absolute dominance of the RS-GP machines, which monopolized the podium both in the Sprint and in Sunday’s race. Marc Marquez did not look for excuses at the end of the British weekend. "The bike was good, the tires were good. I just couldn’t find a way to do better," explained #93. Not once did he criticize the Desmosedici GP26, which this year has given him three victories in full-length races and three in Saturday’s sprints.

One point he keeps emphasizing is that he has to learn to live with a “new” arm. Various injuries and surgeries have affected the health of his right arm, which at certain Grands Prix becomes a limitation. "It’s not the same right arm as last year, it’s not the same as in the first part of the season. It’s a different right arm. So I’ll try to get used to it and, yes, I’ll try to be 100% every weekend." It’s a point he reiterated after the Silverstone round as well. "What I need to try to improve is the shoulder’s muscle mass."

Paddock rumors

Simon Patterson spoke with Marquez’s entourage, who confirmed that the rider is “suffering” from the consequences of the shoulder injury sustained just before Mandalika. But it worsened after the crash with Marco Bezzecchi. "Marc lies to us constantly; by now we know it well. Marc systematically lies to us about his physical condition. He tells us he’s fine when it’s not true. To be fair, though, he never does the opposite: he never justifies his performances with his physical state. This weekend I spoke with several people close to Marc who suggested that things aren’t going great, that he still has quite a few shoulder problems," Patterson said.

The Aragon test