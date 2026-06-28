MotoGP Assen: Ogura, 22 years after Tamada; frightening crash for Bezzecchi

Aprilia triumphs again in the long race, once more with the Trackhouse riders up front: the best is the Japanese rider. Scare for Bez.

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix ends with Ai Ogura ’s victory in the MotoGP race held this afternoon at Assen. For the SuperFile Trackhouse rider, this is his first win in the premier class of the World Championship. The last Japanese to do it was Makoto Tamada, winner of the 2004 Japanese GP at Motegi. It took 22 years.

Aprilia hat-trick on the Assen podium

Aprilia monopolizes the podium at the TT Circuit. Behind Ogura’s RS-GP26 are those of Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin. Another one-two for the Trackhouse team, which had already done it in the sprint race and repeated it in the long race. Martinator is content with becoming the new leader of the overall standings, where he has a 7-point lead over Bez, 16 over Diggia, and 25 over Ogura.

Nasty crash for Bezzecchi

At the end of lap two there was a twist with Marco Bezzecchi’s terrifying crash at Turn 15 ( HERE the video). The Aprilia rider had closed in on Marc Marquez and was sizing up the overtake, but he was thrown from his RS-GP26 at high speed, tumbling through the gravel and then being quickly assisted. Fortunately, he immediately appeared conscious. The rider from Rimini was taken to the Medical Center for the necessary checks.

Fortunately, Bez has normal limb mobility and there are no serious neurological or systemic complications. However, due to severe pain and cervical issues resulting from the impact, it was decided to transfer him to the University Hospital of Groningen for further examinations to definitively rule out any underlying injuries and ensure a safe recovery path.

Diggia best Ducati, superb Alex, Marc penalized

Wooden medal for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was the best Ducati rider. He took fourth place despite a long lap penalty handed to him for not losing at least one second after cutting the final chicane following contact with Marc Marquez on lap 21. Once he served the penalty, he re-passed Marc and then also a fantastic Alex Marquez, fifth despite being far from optimal physical condition.

MM93 had crossed the line sixth, but was then demoted one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap. Enea Bastianini benefited, having finished just behind him.

KTM, what happened to Acosta?

Bastianini’s was the best KTM today at the TT Circuit. On lap 14 Pedro Acosta returned to the pits: another technical problem was suspected on his KTM RC16, but images suggest the Spanish rider suffered an issue with his right arm. The weekend of the two-time world champion is one to forget: between technical and physical troubles, it didn’t go as he had imagined.

According to Sky Sport MotoGP, the tingling Acosta experienced was not related to compartment syndrome: his fingers were going numb, so KTM is considering possible surgery before the Sachsenring GP to eliminate the problem entirely. Already in the morning on pit lane, the rider was constantly moving his hand and arm—an “appetizer” of what would unfortunately happen in the race.

Bagnaia becomes a dad, but is betrayed by his Ducati

On lap 15 Pecco Bagnaia was running fourth, but suddenly slowed and went off the racing line. A technical problem on his Ducati Desmosedici GP26 then forced him to return to the pits. A real pity. Moreover, before the race came the news of the birth of his son with his wife Domizia Castagnini. The three-time world champion had hoped for a good result, but something beyond his control prevented it.

MotoGP Assen 2026, Race results: finishing order and standings