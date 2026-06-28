Bitter Assen for Marc Márquez: his collapse has two causes

The wind shifts in the Ducati camp, as the Assen circuit proves a tough obstacle for Marc Marquez . The multi-time MotoGP champion finished the Sprint in sixth place, thanks to a position gained following a penalty handed to Pecco Bagnaia, who ran wide on the last lap. Since Friday, the reigning world champion had realized that the Dutch track doesn’t suit his riding style or his current condition.

Dutch troubles for Marc

Marc Marquez is in defensive mode for the Dutch weekend. And in today’s race “it will be the same.” The priority is not getting hurt after the double surgery on his shoulder and foot following the Le Mans GP. “We’ve seen that the gravel in the Netherlands hurts, and you have to be careful. You can’t go out on track thinking you won’t crash, but I’ll have to try to manage the race differently,” said Marc Marquez at the end of Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint.

The many quick direction changes at Assen also make life difficult for the Ducati ace. “It’s a circuit where you need maximum power in the changes of direction. I’m comfortable on the brakes with the bike upright. But here there are many direction changes with the throttle closed, so you can’t even use the engine to help. Plus, you go from left to right, and that’s where I really struggle.”

Aprilia firmly in command

It’s a circuit where I expected Bezzecchi to take 37 points. Because he was incredibly fast in FP2 and tomorrow he’ll probably be the one to win. On paper he has the best pace, but anything can happen in the race.” With great wisdom, Marc Marquez had to manage the race with a more conservative approach, prioritizing consistency and adapting to circumstances over taking risks. The performance was more about survival than ambition; he could push to the limit only for a few laps, not for the entire race. In Hungary and the Czech Republic he had gained ground in the overall standings , but in the Netherlands he will have to give something back. “.”

Aprilia has raised its voice again in the MotoGP championship; it will be an all-out battle until the final Grand Prix. “We already knew Aprilia’s strengths, and they’re better than us in fast corners. They’re more competitive on this track, but Di Giannantonio and Pecco did an incredible job because they got very close,” Marquez observed.

The “new” starts

Finally, the Cervera rider addressed one of the most debated topics in the paddock: starting without the device that lowers the front of the bike. Marquez has certainly lost one of his strengths. “At the start, you have to play with the throttle to keep the bike from lifting; the start is tougher and less consistent. I don’t want to say it’s more dangerous, but for me it is.”

Marquez used to gain positions at lights out, sometimes with starts that made MotoGP history. “I like Turn 1. It’s one of the things I take advantage of; I always snake my way in there. But it’s true that you gain in safety.” He concludes pragmatically: “Let them decide what they want, we’ll adapt, that’s all.”