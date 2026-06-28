MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Assen: Bezzecchi roars in Warm Up. Today’s TV schedule

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 28 June 2026 at 09:53
Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP Assen
Add as a preferred source on Google
This morning, the last 10 minutes to try to get everything in order ahead of the long 26-lap race awaiting the MotoGP riders at the TT Circuit Assen. Cooler temperatures than Saturday, since it rained overnight, so it’s no longer a given that everyone will run the medium tire on the rear as well: some might opt for the soft. Aprilia is theoretically the favorite, judging by what we saw between Friday and Saturday. This looks like a golden opportunity not to waste for the Noale team, which lost heavy points at Balaton Park and Brno. The satellite team’s riders are also flying Trackhouse, which scored a historic one-two in the Sprint. Of course, never underestimate Ducati, even if they seem to have a bit less in the Netherlands.

Assen GP 2026, Warm Up results: official times and final standings

The best time in Warm Up was set by Marco Bezzecchi, who after fourth place in the Sprint wants to return to victory. He had shown a great pace in practice and today would like to capitalize on all his potential. Just 2 thousandths behind him is Ai Ogura with the Trackhouse Aprilia, another rider to keep an eye on for the long race win at Assen.
Third time for Pecco Bagnaia, the best Ducati rider this morning at the TT Circuit. On Saturday he finished sixth at the flag, only to be demoted to seventh for touching the green on the last lap; today he hopes to finish much further up. Also in the top 5 are Pedro Acosta’s KTM and Alex Marquez’s Gresini Ducati. The latter ran with a soft tire both front and rear. In his case, the Warm Up was also crucial to assess his physical condition, as he’s not at his best.
Marc Marquez sixth, just ahead of the VR46 Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio. For the nine-time world champion, this is a weekend with some physical discomfort as well, given that the TT Circuit puts extra strain on his right arm. Moreover, this GP at Assen comes right after Brno, so he’s had little time to rest.
MotoGP Assen Warm Up standings
MotoGP Assen 2026, Warm Up results: times and standings

Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP race times

The races of the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix are broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). For live streaming, the Sky Go and NOW services are available. Free-to-air channel TV8 and the TV8.it website will air delayed broadcasts of the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races. Below are today’s schedules.
11:00: Moto3 Race
12:15: Moto2 Race
14:00: MotoGP Race
15:30: Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup Race 2

MotoGP starting grid

1. Jorge Martin (Aprilia)
2. Ai Ogura (Aprilia)
3. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia)
4. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)
5. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)
7. Marc Marquez (Ducati)
8. Pedro Acosta (KTM)
9. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
10. Joan Mir (Honda)
11. Enea Bastianini (KTM)
12. Alex Marquez (Ducati)
13. Diogo Moreira (Honda)
14. Brad Binder (KTM)
15. Alex Rins (Yamaha)
16. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)
17. Luca Marini (Honda)
18. Jack Miller (Yamaha)
19. Maverick Vinales (KTM)
20. Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha)
21. Cal Crutchlow (Honda)
22. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

Read also

Assen shock for Aldeguer: when will he return? The Gresini rider’s situationAssen shock for Aldeguer: when will he return? The Gresini rider’s situation
Miller Speaks Out: Same Problem for the 4th Time, Yamaha Under FireMiller Speaks Out: Same Problem for the 4th Time, Yamaha Under Fire
Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bezzecchi-crash-motogp-assen
MotoGP

Bezzecchi undergoes hospital checks after Assen crash: how the Aprilia rider is doing

28 June 2026
Bezzecchi Marco Caduta MotoGP Assen TT
MotoGP

MotoGP Assen: Ogura, 22 years after Tamada; frightening crash for Bezzecchi

28 June 2026
aldeguer-injury-update-motogp
MotoGP

Assen shock for Aldeguer: when will he return? The Gresini rider’s situation

28 June 2026

More news

iannone-bagger-assen-race2

Iannone attacks but takes silver: Bagger show at Assen—how Race 2 unfolded

Road Racing
bezzecchi-crash-motogp-assen

Bezzecchi undergoes hospital checks after Assen crash: how the Aprilia rider is doing

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Marco Caduta MotoGP Assen TT

MotoGP Assen: Ogura, 22 years after Tamada; frightening crash for Bezzecchi

MotoGP
aldeguer-injury-update-motogp

Assen shock for Aldeguer: when will he return? The Gresini rider’s situation

MotoGP
miller-ritiro-motogp-sprint-assen

Miller Speaks Out: Same Problem for the 4th Time, Yamaha Under Fire

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-aldeguer-crash-motogp-assen

Scary double crash for the Gresini team: how are Márquez and Aldeguer?

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Bitter Assen for Marc Márquez: his collapse has two causes

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi soars at Assen; the only sour note is a fine: what happened

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Market Backstory: Bagnaia Rejected a 'Monster' Offer

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez: what more does he have to do to stay in MotoGP? "He doesn't have a contract for 2027

MotoGP

Loading