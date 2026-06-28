MotoGP Assen: Bezzecchi roars in Warm Up. Today’s TV schedule

This morning, the last 10 minutes to try to get everything in order ahead of the long 26-lap race awaiting the MotoGP riders at the TT Circuit Assen. Cooler temperatures than Saturday, since it rained overnight, so it’s no longer a given that everyone will run the medium tire on the rear as well: some might opt for the soft. Aprilia is theoretically the favorite, judging by what we saw between Friday and Saturday. This looks like a golden opportunity not to waste for the Noale team, which lost heavy points at Balaton Park and Brno. The satellite team’s riders are also flying Trackhouse, which scored a historic one-two in the Sprint . Of course, never underestimate Ducati, even if they seem to have a bit less in the Netherlands.

Assen GP 2026, Warm Up results: official times and final standings

The best time in Warm Up was set by Marco Bezzecchi , who after fourth place in the Sprint wants to return to victory. He had shown a great pace in practice and today would like to capitalize on all his potential. Just 2 thousandths behind him is Ai Ogura with the Trackhouse Aprilia, another rider to keep an eye on for the long race win at Assen.

Third time for Pecco Bagnaia, the best Ducati rider this morning at the TT Circuit. On Saturday he finished sixth at the flag, only to be demoted to seventh for touching the green on the last lap; today he hopes to finish much further up. Also in the top 5 are Pedro Acosta’s KTM and Alex Marquez’s Gresini Ducati. The latter ran with a soft tire both front and rear. In his case, the Warm Up was also crucial to assess his physical condition, as he’s not at his best.

Marc Marquez sixth, just ahead of the VR46 Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio. For the nine-time world champion, this is a weekend with some physical discomfort as well, given that the TT Circuit puts extra strain on his right arm. Moreover, this GP at Assen comes right after Brno, so he’s had little time to rest.

MotoGP Assen 2026, Warm Up results: times and standings

Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP race times

The races of the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix are broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). For live streaming, the Sky Go and NOW services are available. Free-to-air channel TV8 and the TV8.it website will air delayed broadcasts of the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races. Below are today’s schedules.

11:00: Moto3 Race

12:15: Moto2 Race

14:00: MotoGP Race

15:30: Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup Race 2

MotoGP starting grid

1. Jorge Martin (Aprilia)

2. Ai Ogura (Aprilia)

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia)

4. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

5. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati)

6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

7. Marc Marquez (Ducati)

8. Pedro Acosta (KTM)

9. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

10. Joan Mir (Honda)

11. Enea Bastianini (KTM)

12. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

13. Diogo Moreira (Honda)

14. Brad Binder (KTM)

15. Alex Rins (Yamaha)

16. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)

17. Luca Marini (Honda)

18. Jack Miller (Yamaha)

19. Maverick Vinales (KTM)

20. Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha)

21. Cal Crutchlow (Honda)

22. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)