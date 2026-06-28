Miller Speaks Out: Same Problem for the 4th Time, Yamaha Under Fire

Not only KTM—Yamaha is in turmoil too, and not just because of the V4: Miller furious after the Sprint due to a technical issue that’s showing up far too often.

KTM’s technical problems are particularly evident, but there’s someone else suffering as well. Jack Miller , who retired halfway through yesterday’s MotoGP Sprint, raised his voice about an issue that’s occurring far too often on his Yamaha. His early return to the box yesterday was caused by the rear brake bracket breaking at the start of the race, and it’s already the 4th time this has happened, as the Pramac Yamaha rider pointed out. Considering he has now lost his seat and will likely be out of MotoGP, the Australian has set diplomacy aside, echoing the discontent repeatedly expressed first and foremost by Fabio Quartararo. Let’s remember that Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin, top MotoGP names currently with Aprilia, will be heading to Yamaha next year, at the darkest time in its history...

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Yamaha in trouble

“The rear brake bracket broke on the first lap. I tried to keep going, but it’s pretty hard to ride without a rear brake,” he said, as reported by “It’s the fourth time, the second in a race,” he admitted. The first time in a race was at Jerez, where he somehow managed to limit the damage, while at this circuit he didn’t hesitate to call it a nightmare. “It’s a problem we need to fix because it keeps happening.” He also added that “The bracket isn’t strong enough. It keeps breaking.” The issue appeared immediately on the M1 #43.he said, as reported by Crash.net . And indeed, it’s not even the first time Miller has found himself in this situation.he admitted. The first time in a race was at Jerez, where he somehow managed to limit the damage, while at this circuit he didn’t hesitate to call it a nightmare.He also added that

Augusto Fernandez is also out as a wildcard in this GP to test some updates, but the situation at Yamaha remains truly critical. The V4 project, launched in MotoGP when it was still too green, has further complicated an already difficult situation. By now, the riders—apart from Razgatlioglu, a rookie in the World Championship—are no longer holding back criticism of Yamaha for what’s happening this season. And we’re only at the 10th Grand Prix of this long 2026 season... And the incoming riders, the aforementioned Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, can only hope for a miraculous 850cc project, or things will get very tough for them as well.