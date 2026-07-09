BMW: The Suzuka 8 Hours podium makes history and means big business—here’s why

It took 47 editions to see a non-Japanese bike step onto the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

The first to do so was the M 1000 RR of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, the factory outfit from the House of the Propeller managed by Werner Daemen’s MRP (Motorcycle Racing Parts), with nothing to be ashamed of. Throughout race week, the Belgian squad was the third force on track (at times—see qualifying results—the second), finishing behind only the Honda HRC and Yamaha Factory armadas at the flag (behind the Safety Car...). Beyond the historic feat of seeing a European bike in the Top 3 on the Suzuka podium, this exploit triggers a whole series of positive consequences for the Munich-based company itself.

BMW BELIEVES IN ENDURANCE

Sven Blusch, the head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport activities, had not attended any race of the Motorcycle Endurance World Championship until the 24 Hours of Le Mans last April. He didn’t miss the event despite the direct overlap with the Superbike World Championship round at Assen and became passionate about the discipline. He identified in this championship not only a showcase for the product, but also a commercial opportunity.

DIRECT COMMITMENT AND MANY CUSTOMER TEAMS

With the MRP team, BMW Motorrad is directly involved in the EWC and, thanks to the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours, preceded by the victory at the Spa-Francorchamps 8 Hours with the same Markus Reiterberger, Steven Odendaal, and Michael van der Mark, it has legitimate credentials to aim for the title at the Bol d’Or finale scheduled for next September. The world title slipped away last year with 39 minutes to go; this year it must not get away, to then race with #1 in 2027, considering that the EWC program has been reconfirmed for the seasons ahead.