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BMW: The Suzuka 8 Hours podium makes history and means big business—here’s why

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 09 July 2026 at 08:10
BMW Motorrad
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It took 47 editions to see a non-Japanese bike step onto the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours.
The first to do so was the M 1000 RR of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, the factory outfit from the House of the Propeller managed by Werner Daemen’s MRP (Motorcycle Racing Parts), with nothing to be ashamed of. Throughout race week, the Belgian squad was the third force on track (at times—see qualifying results—the second), finishing behind only the Honda HRC and Yamaha Factory armadas at the flag (behind the Safety Car...). Beyond the historic feat of seeing a European bike in the Top 3 on the Suzuka podium, this exploit triggers a whole series of positive consequences for the Munich-based company itself.

BMW BELIEVES IN ENDURANCE

Sven Blusch, the head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport activities, had not attended any race of the Motorcycle Endurance World Championship until the 24 Hours of Le Mans last April. He didn’t miss the event despite the direct overlap with the Superbike World Championship round at Assen and became passionate about the discipline. He identified in this championship not only a showcase for the product, but also a commercial opportunity.

DIRECT COMMITMENT AND MANY CUSTOMER TEAMS

With the MRP team, BMW Motorrad is directly involved in the EWC and, thanks to the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours, preceded by the victory at the Spa-Francorchamps 8 Hours with the same Markus Reiterberger, Steven Odendaal, and Michael van der Mark, it has legitimate credentials to aim for the title at the Bol d’Or finale scheduled for next September. The world title slipped away last year with 39 minutes to go; this year it must not get away, to then race with #1 in 2027, considering that the EWC program has been reconfirmed for the seasons ahead.
At the same time, Werner Daemen’s MRP, on behalf of BMW, has broadened its horizons by preparing M 1000 RRs in EWC and Superstock configurations for customer teams. Absent in Superbike (with 2027 still entirely to be defined), plentiful in Endurance. The AutoRace Ube Racing Team, a generous Japanese outfit that led the 8 Hours for a few laps in the early stages of the contest, has its European operational base right at “MRP headquarters.” Meanwhile, this organization fields a Superstock team with Hungarian backers and provides a kit to anyone who requests it. In short: if there are going to be more and more BMWs on the grid in endurance motorcycle racing, there is a reason—and a direct interest from the parent company, which increasingly believes in this discipline.

Read also

Suzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway thereSuzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway there
Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda doesn’t falter and triumphs; Jonathan Rea enters legendSuzuka 8 Hours: Honda doesn’t falter and triumphs; Jonathan Rea enters legend
Fim Ewc Endurance

byAlessio Piana

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